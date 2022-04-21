READEN HOLDING CORPORATION (OTC PINK: RHCO) ANNOUNCES FILING OF MARCH 31, 2022 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WITH OTC MARKETS, REVENUE UP 634%

HONG KONG, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- READEN HOLDING CORPORATION (OTC PINK: RHCO), a Venture Capital Corporation which is active in the Fintech, Online Payment and E-commerce industries, today announced that the Company has filed its financial statements for the quarter ending March 2022 with OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service. RHCO reported an increase in Revenue of 634.42% compared to the quarter ending December 2021, which is also a year-over-year increase of 161.39%. After two previous quarters of minor loss, the Company has recorded a minor profit and its Net Assets saw an increase of 1.99% compared to last financial year end.

The positive result was due to the ongoing development of OkeApp (www.okepartners.com), the Company's discount referral app. The Company also see Revenue increased in Readies (www.readies.biz), its own developed e-voucher. The uptrend of OkeApp and Readies has started last quarter. Both businesses have been extending their success in Q1 2022 and continuous growth is expected in the coming quarters

In an earlier announcement, the Company disclosed that its Fintech Division, which includes OkePay, OkeApp and Readies, has recorded a 700% revenue gain in January 2022 comparing to December 2021. That one month's revenue approximately equals to the total revenue of the Division in the last six months of 2021.

Richard Klitsie, CEO of RHCO stated, "RHCO has started the year of 2022 very well, and we are so thrilled to announce the completion of its quarterly filing. We are riding on the momentum of OkeApp and Readies, and both are performing well beyond our expectations. As anticipated, last quarter we saw a profit and we are expecting at least double digital revenue growth in quarters to come. The management is working hard every day to realize our exciting strategic business plan of action, as well as RHCO's up listing plan. We are currently undergoing the process of auditing, with J&S Associate (AF002380) (Registered with US PCAOB and Malaysia MIA) (jns-associate.com) as the Auditor for the Company's up listing initiative. We are positive that RHCO's up listing to OTCQB can be finalized within this year. I strongly believe 2022 will be a cornerstone year for RHCO."

Readen Holding Corp. (www.readenholdingcorp.com) is a publicly traded Venture Capital Corporation, with major holdings in the Fintech Industry and has been increasing its investment in E-commerce and E-payment sectors, such as;

www.okepay.biz

www.readies.biz

www.okepartners.com

oktoken.biz

www.neckermanndirect.eu

www.twopercent.hk

www.fligrofood.com

RHCO is a diversified holding company, with an operating history of over 30 years, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns, in order to maximize value for all shareholders. RHCO has subsidiaries and liaison offices in Europe and Asia.

For further information please contact RHCO at info@readenholdingcorp.com or +852 3950 5911

The RHCO corporate website can be accessed at www.readenholdingcorp.com

The RHCO Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/readenrhco

