Pega to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022 via Conference Call and Webcast

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, after market close.

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-844-825-9789 (domestic), 1-412-317-5180 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542115&tp_key=f6987abb7b) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

A replay of the call will also be available on www.pega.com by clicking the Earnings Calls link in the Investors section.

