Padres To Unveil Viasat Military Hall of Honor This Sunday

SAN DIEGO and CARLSBAD, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego Padres and Viasat Inc., (NASDAQ: VSAT) today announced that they will unveil the Viasat Military Hall of Honor this Sunday, April 24th, as part of the latest update to the Power Alley located in the right field concourse. The Padres, widely regarded as Major League Baseball's "Team of the Military" are partnering with Viasat to honor former Padres and other Major League Baseball players around the league who served in the military and pay tribute to Armed Services' veterans and those currently serving the U.S. military at home and around the world. An official unveiling event for the new area will take place Sunday before the Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Military Hall of Honor, located in the Power Alley main concourse near section 133 will serve as an interactive space allowing fans to view information and different content on each honoree through two (2) touchscreen televisions within the space. Fans will also be able to record and send personalized messages to active-duty military members and various military bases in a dedicated recording booth located within the Hall of Honor area.

"We are proud to be partnering with the Padres on the Military Hall of Honor to recognize the sacrifice of U.S. veterans and thank active service members around the world for their contributions," said Craig Miller, president of Viasat Government Systems. "Viasat strongly supports U.S. military service members, veterans and their families by providing employment opportunities, career and skills development, fellowships, and veterans transition workshops. A large contingent of Viasat's workforce are veterans, so supporting the military community and helping those still serving is a fundamental part of who we are and what we do every day."

"We are very proud to acknowledge and support our active military members and veterans alike through the Viasat Military Hall of Honor," said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. "Viasat is the perfect partner to help us pay homage to our troops through this new space that gives fans the opportunity to express their gratitude to military members worldwide."

Viasat employs hundreds of veterans throughout its commercial and government business segments and across offices in the U.S. and abroad. The Company was selected by the U.S. Department of Labor as a 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipient, which recognizes investments in recruiting and retaining veterans, and was separately named to Military Times' 2021 Best for Vets: Employers List. For more information about Viasat's work to support veteran employees and military families, visit the Military at Viasat careers page.

The Padres are also proud to host Military Salutes at every Sunday home game, recognizing each branch of service, veterans, families, and military milestones. For more information about the Padres' military outreach initiatives and military ticket discounts, visit www.padres.com/military.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Copyright © 2022 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.