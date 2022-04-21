LucidLink Bringing Global Creative Connectivity Capabilities to NAB 2022

Featured sessions from customers and partners highlight the power of remote collaboration in the cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, an innovative SaaS solution connecting creative teams around the world, today announced the company's participation in NAB Show 2022 (April 23 – 27th, Las Vegas, Nevada). LucidLink will be showcasing the capabilities of Filespaces 2.0 (the company's newly updated high performance remote collaboration solution) as well as highlighting how key strategic partners, customers, and service providers including CHESA, WebMD and IBM are taking advantage of remote media workflows with LucidLink to maximize and harness the creative energy of the world's largest brands and creative professionals from across the globe.

Featured sessions include:

A Conversation on What's Next with Tom Ohanian , IBM

Monday, April 25 th at 12:30 PM & Tuesday, 3:00 PM

Academy Award and three-time Emmy recipient for Scientific and Technical Invention, Tom Ohanian (credited for co-inventing Avid digital nonlinear editing and establishing the concept and creation of a media-centric data center) joins us for a far-ranging discussion on what happens next after each technology revolution and how we can prepare for the changes that follow.

Speakers

Fireside Chat with Vashi Nedomansky, ACE -The Future of Work

Monday, April 25th at 2:00 PM

An editorial consultant on fan favorite media properties including DEADPOOL, House of Cards, The Good Doctor and Sharknado 2, Vashi Nedomansky also has the distinction of editing the first 100% native 6K feature film in Hollywood history. We are delighted to have Vashi on our stage as he brings a one-of-a-kind perspective to every single project. Come with your questions, as this will be an engaging discussion with one of today's top creatives.

Speakers:

From In House to Remote - The Future of Video Editing with WebMD

Sunday April 24 th at 1:30 PM

Join WebMD Executive Director Zachary Bennett and LucidLink CEO Peter Thompson , CEO, LucidLink as they discuss WebMD's journey with worldwide productions using LucidLink from the beginning of the pandemic through current productions.

Speakers:

Helping Final Pixel with Virtual Collaboration

Monday, April 25 th at 3:00 PM

Final Pixel is a global creative studio specializing in end-to-end virtual production for film, TV and advertising. Utilizing LED walls and game engine technology, the company regularly blows minds by blending photorealistic 3D worlds with practical sets to create cinematic environments in real-time. Established during the pandemic during strict lockdown mandates, the company has successfully utilized technology such as LucidLink to bring together virtual workforces around the world to produce virtual production projects for ABC, Discovery, Shutterstock, and Scripps Network.

Speakers:

WebMD: High Volume Production & Editing in a Remote World

Sunday, April 24 th at 12:30 PM

Join the WebMD multimedia team as they showcase the lifecycle of a WebMD production, from studio to final edit. The WebMD panelists will provide a first-hand look at the Lucid Link experience from the eyes of multiple production and post-production roles.

Speakers:

Ride the Wave of Remote Production and Editing in Cloud with CHESA

Tuesday, April 26 th at 4:30 pm

Hear how our partner CHESA is working with customers like Click-up leveraging LucidLink with iconik, and how LucidLink is being leveraged in Acorn Cloud. Both provide collaboration and media management in the cloud as a fully managed SaaS. Stay for our Happy Hour and talk with CHESA and our customer Rodney McMahon , Director, Post Production,Click-up.

Speakers:

LucidLink is also a main sponsor for several networking events throughout the course of the event, including:

MESA DAM(N) Tour – April 24 th from 3:55 – 4:10 pm (Tour to kick off at LucidLink booth)

CHESA NAB 2022 Happy Hour – April 24 th from 5:30-7:30 pm , Canonita at The Venetian

Content Creator Party – April 24 th from 6:30-8:30 pm , Las Vegas National Convention Center

SuperMeetUp! 2022 – April 25 th from 7-11 pm , Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas

MediaMotion Ball – April 25 th from 7-9 pm , Beerhaus at New York New York

For more information or to schedule a briefing with the LucidLink team at NAB 2022, please visit: lucidlink.com/nab .

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with Microsoft Azure Blob and any Amazon S3 compatible object storage provider that utilizes the cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors include Baseline Ventures, Headline, Adobe, Bright Cap Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, and Fathom Capital. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company maintains an office in Sofia, Bulgaria, with remote employees across North America, Europe, and Australia.

