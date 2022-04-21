LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has released its 2022 Summer Collection, which dives into the new season with the theme "Be the Sunshine".

Inspired by the clash of the natural and industrial worlds, the collection imagines a confrontation between a wild coastline and steel ruins that dot a beach. Drenched by the sun, the sumptuous, blue ocean crashes onto shore, bubbling up to the rusty iron structures left by man. As a result, the collection plays with large volumes and layers, illustrating the clash through the medium of fabric.

LILYSILK Releases Its 2022 Summer Collection, “Be the Sunshine” (PRNewswire)

Silk twill is the star material of the 2022 Summer Collection. A highly-textured silk fabric, silk twill features a distinctive diagonal rib pattern and a high thread count, which makes it firmer and more durable than other silks. Combining the utilitarian strength of the twill weave with the natural strength of silk, it is incredibly wrinkle-resistant while providing a soft and smooth touch to the skin.

Two stand-out pieces from the 2022 Summer Collection, the Cedar blouse and the Ajuga top, are available in silk twill. They also come in the collection's core color, royal blue. Inspired by the sea, this regal shade borders sapphire in terms of hue, and is both crisp and mesmerizing. It complements all kinds of complexions and can be paired with a whole host of neutral colors, including black, white, or gray.

Another notable piece from the collection is the Golden Lily silk satin pajama set. The pattern is inspired by the work of William Morris, the renowned British textile designer, and plays with LILYSILK's logo. The result is a stunning combination of lily sketches on a gold silk fabric, which gives off a simultaneously modern and classic feel.

Adhering to its zero-waste philosophy, LILYSILK has also created a series of accessories using surplus materials, including two different eye masks, pouches, and four types of scrunchies.

"Nothing defines summer like sunshine," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "With this collection, the LILYSILK design team has conveyed the warmth and positivity of sunshine through these fabulous designs, patterns, materials, and colors. We hope that our customers will 'Be the Sunshine' and enjoy the season's longer, warmer days with LILYSILK's 2022 Summer Collection."

