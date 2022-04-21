IGT Wins Big at "The Casino Awards" in London with Victories in Four Categories

IGT Wins Big at "The Casino Awards" in London with Victories in Four Categories

Company's PeakSlant32™ cabinet, Regal Riches™ slot game, Floor Manager™ systems solution and Diversity and Inclusion achievements recognized in annual awards program

LONDON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it won four categories of the 2022 "The Casino Awards" program, earning more honors than any other gaming supplier in the competition. Produced by Datateam Business Media, the publishers of Casino International magazine, The Casino Awards is an annual program that recognizes gaming operators and suppliers for excellence across Europe.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

IGT won the following four award categories at an awards banquet last week in London:

"IGT's victories across four categories in The Casino Awards 2022 program reflect the depth and breadth of the Company's excellence as a global gaming supplier and the diverse, industry-leading talent behind our products and solutions portfolio," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO, Global Gaming. "IGT's continued prowess in achieving important industry awards is a reflection of our robust internal and external quality testing programs that help ensure that our solutions capture players' interest and exceed our customers' performance expectations."

For more information, visit IGT.com, follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, or watch IGT videos on YouTube.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

©2022 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC