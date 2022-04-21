Hershfield Consulting Rebranding as Fideseo To Align with Business Expansion

PONTE VERDE, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hershfield Consulting, a leading management consulting company operating out of Florida and Washington, today announced that is has rebranded as Fideseo. The change represents the company's growth, evolved service offerings, and customer-centric approach.

The rebrand comes as Fideseo continues to grow and adapt to meet existing and new clients' evolving needs. The change consolidates the company's full suite of business, technology, and information security practices, allowing Fideseo to "Move your business forward." This signifies an increased focus and growth in the areas of Risk Management, Compliance, Spend Optimization, Organization alignment.

To coincide with the rebrand, Fideseo launched a new website, reflective of the new brand and visual identity. Fideseo can be found at www.fideseo.com. The website showcases the company's new identity and focus on governance, risk, and compliance offerings that are being delivered to its clients.

Mike Stipe, Chief Revenue Officer at Fideseo commented, "Our new brand is intended to simplify who we are into the core components of what our clients need"

"We are leaning into the future and growing needs that companies have around information security. Aligning our core capabilities and offerings that wholly support the wide net of security, technology, and business services needs that our clients demand," said Mike.

David Hershfield, CEO at Fideseo added, "As we evolve our offerings to be what our clients need most, our identity must mirror that shift. Over our 9-year history as a business, we have and will always continue to evolve to stay ahead of the industry trends and market changes, to strategically support the needs of our clients and our people."

About Fideseo

We are the only solution provider that wraps your business, technology, and security strategies together so you can transform your business and keep your customers, partners, and your business secure. Our GRCDefense™, business, and technology services deliver on our promise to "Move your business forward."

