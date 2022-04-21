Danielle Brown @healthygirlkitchen (3.4M+ Followers) One of The Fastest Growing Food Blogger's of All-Time Continues Rapid Growth Rate of Over 136%

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Brown (@healthygirlkitchen 3.3M+) is one of social media's most followed vegan creators and has experienced incredible growth in a matter of months. Coined as the nonjudgmental vegan, Danielle shares easy, delicious, trendy plant-based recipes as well as meal ideas for any occasion and anyone who is even a little "plant curious". Not only has Danielle created an approachable bridge to veganism, she has created a community that supports one another no matter where they are on their plant-based journey.

"As the founder of HealthyGirl Kitchen, I am so excited to take the lead in helping millions of people, and the HealthyGirl community, vegan and plant-curious alike, learn how to cook easy, delicious, plant-based meals." (PRNewswire)

Danielle's ability to differentiate herself from other plant-based influencers is what makes her content so interesting

Danielle's recent growth stems largely due to a number of series in which she presents unique plant-based recipe variations for fan-favorite foods. In her last series alone, Danielle's viral Life-Changing Salad Series increased her Instagram following by 175%, with a TikTok growth rate of 33%. While this is unheard of growth, she first experienced an 86% increase in Instagram followers as well as 18% increase in TikTok followers from October of 2021 to January 2022. Here, Danielle further grew her audience from 500K followers on Instagram to 1.9M followers in a matter of only 6 weeks.

In early February Danielle posted her first Life-Changing Salad Video, and since then has turned salad content into a 10-part series which her followers cannot get enough of. Now, nearly 2 months later, the series has accumulated over 48.9 million views, and has resulted in her following to continually increase at a rapid rate. Since Life-Changing Salad series, Danielle has increased her TikTok following by more than 300k followers on TikTok and an unheard of 1.4M followers on Instagram. See the videos below:

President of the Digital Renegades Christina Brennan says this growth comes as no surprise, as Danielle's ability to differentiate herself from other plant-based influencers is what makes her content so interesting. "What makes Danielle so incredible besides the fact that she truly cares and listens to her followers, is that she welcomes all no matter where they are on their plant-based journey. From someone who wants to try one plant based meal a week to the devout vegan, all are welcomed. She is an absolute force in the space redefining what it means to be plant based and predicting trends before anyone else"

With her salad series being incredibly successful, Danielle is now gearing up for her next series to educate her audience, such as her upcoming smoothie series as well as being "vegan on a budget," where she just posted episode 1! Additionally, Danielle is planning a pasta series in which she will be creating healthy, plant-based recipes with pasta for all occasions, whether that be a hearty family dinner or the perfect pasta salad for a barbeque. In the past, Danielle has caught the attention of Business Insider, Elite Daily, PopSugar, BuzzFeed, VegNews, and with her rapid growth expect to see her a lot more!

