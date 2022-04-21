Cymbiotika Relaunches Glutathione Supplement For Complete Cellular Health

Unique, innovative and stable formula is critical in supporting the body's detoxification process

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the launch of its reformulated Glutathione. The new, advanced formula integrates some of the most important nutrients required for almost every biological process in the human body.

"At Cymbiotika, we are continuing to innovate and create advanced formulas to give consumers' bodies and minds the very best," said Chervin Jafarieh, Co-Founder of Cymbiotika. "Glutathione is the most important molecule needed to stay healthy, as it improves heart and brain function, aids the liver, and eats up toxins, bacteria and microbes while also helping to neutralize radical damage and oxidative stress."

Known as the "master antioxidant" and found in every cell of the body, Glutathione is critical for healthy immune system function and is necessary for proper detoxification processes. Cymbiotika's updated Glutathione offers complete cellular health by protecting the integrity of the cell, boosting the energy output of the cell, and supporting mitochondrial biogenesis (the production of new mitochondria within the cell).

"It's important to us that our products continue to evolve with our evergreen goal of helping our consumers achieve their optimal healthy lifestyles," said Cymbiotika's CEO and Co-Founder, Shahab Elmi. "This Glutathione relaunch is truly a game changer in whole body health."

The product contains five essential nutrients including reduced Glutathione, CoQ10, PQQ, Riboflavin, and Alpha Lipoc Acid. These powerful ingredients work synergistically together to scavenge the body for free radicals, reduce the harmful effect of toxins and bacteria, and rapidly accelerate the detoxification process within every cell of the body. This exceptionally unique formula incorporates Cymbiotika's liposomal delivery technology and guarantees that these nutrients are easily absorbed and never wasted.

Cymbiotika's Glutathione retails for $88 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website . Squeeze entire contents of pouch directly into mouth or onto a spoon and consume. Best taken on an empty stomach or at least 20 minutes before food, the taste has a delicious flavor made from 100% organic fruit extracts.

Cymbiotika crafts supplements with only the highest quality bioavailable, and wild-crafted ingredients. Their Glutathione is keto, sugar free, gluten free, made in the USA, GMP certified, and plant-based. For more details, please visit: www.cymbiotika.com .

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

