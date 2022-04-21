Colorado Christian University Women's Golf Captures RMAC Championship

Cougars Claim Program's First Crown, Head to NCAA Regional Tourney

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Christian University (CCU) cruised to an eight-stroke victory Tuesday, April 19, at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Women's Golf Championships at Whirlwind Golf Club at Wildhorse Pass in Chandler, Ariz. It was the program's first RMAC title. Leading the charge for CCU was senior Faith Kilgore, who shot a 3-under-par 213 for the tournament to capture the Cougars' first individual conference title.

"This is really the culmination of many years of hard work," said head coach Phillip Nelson. "Our group of eight women have worked so hard this year to make each other better and prepare our team to win this title."

Nelson has led the Cougars on a historic run with a 52-1 head-to-head record in the conference this season. The team shattered the previous RMAC championship total scoring record by 13 strokes. Killgore was joined atop the leaderboard by sophomore Kiersten Bryant, who finished third. Senior Emily Donaldson tied for seventh overall while junior Courtney Andersson finished in 11th place.

Next up, CCU heads to the NCAA regional tournament in Stockton, Calif., May 2-4 with an opportunity to advance to the NCAA championships for the first time in program history.

"What I'm most happy about is that this season is not over yet. I have enjoyed coaching these women so much and the fact we get to keep playing is such a privilege," Nelson said. "With the way the women are playing, we have a chance to make it out of a very competitive regional tournament and on to nationals."

Tuesday's conference championship is only the second team RMAC championship in University history. The other program to experience similar success was the 2015 women's basketball team.

"I am extremely proud of Coach Nelson and each of the women's golfers for their outstanding accomplishment winning the RMAC Championship," said CCU Athletic Director Brian Wall. "Their accomplishment represents tremendous dedication and preparation, especially considering this is only the second RMAC championship among all CCU sports."

