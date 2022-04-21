Collegeboxes Redesigns Website, Offers Student Discount ahead of College Move-Out Day

The U-Haul program has expanded to provide student moving services to 350+ schools

PHOENIX, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collegeboxes® is preparing to help more students on move-out day than ever before, and they are marking the end of spring classes with a special discount code and a redesigned user-friendly website.

Students who order a Collegeboxes supply kit through June 30 can use the code “MOVEOUT” for 10% off their summer storage through Collegeboxes.com or by calling (866) 269-4887. (PRNewswire)

"Collegeboxes provides a simple solution for moving to and from school," stated Dain Howell, Director of Collegeboxes. "We do all the heavy lifting. Students only need to pack their items. Collegeboxes does the rest. Parents and students control the entire process from their Collegeboxes account, from when they want their items picked up to which items they wanted stored or shipped."

More than 350 schools across the U.S. now enjoy the benefits of full-service moving for their students with Collegeboxes. A division of U-Haul®, Collegeboxes offers all the advantages of a large and trusted company – but with local teams in every U.S. market.

Full-service schools have access to school-scheduled dates for Collegeboxes specialists to assist students; pickup from dorm rooms; loading and unloading boxes; barcoding boxes for easy tracking; reporting for students to follow their items; storage at secure local U-Haul facilities; and domestic and international shipping.

Students at all other schools can still utilize Collegeboxes' direct shipping service. When all students need is shipping of their items, this service gets students' packages from point A to point B with no storage. Once items are packed, FedEx® picks up boxes from the student's residence or mailroom at school and ships them. Students can track their shipment using their Collegeboxes account.

Collegeboxes launched its improved website last week, providing a fresh look and easy-to-use navigation to steer students in the right direction. There is also a new blog page offering helpful tips, product details, school highlights and more at collegeboxes.com/blog.

"The website redesign has improved the customer experience for both parents and students," Howell said. "We want to help families move students to and from school, but we can also offer valuable tips on everything from how to best pack items for storage and shipping, to what students can expect during the first year of living on campus. Collegeboxes.com now highlights these features."

Since 1999, Collegeboxes has provided proven results for schools when it comes to the difficulties of move-in and move-out day. Student communications go through Collegeboxes – not the school – so administrations are unburdened. Students gain peace of mind knowing Collegeboxes assumes all liability for possessions once they are in the care of the local team, while also using a service that integrates social-distancing measures during a busy, crowded time.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 855,000 rentable storage units and 73.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:



Jeff Lockridge

Sebastien Reyes

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-760-4941

Website: uhaul.com

