The Bank of Princeton Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: BPRN) today reported its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for and at the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Bank reported net income of $6.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $6.2 million, or $0.92 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and net income of $4.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in net income, when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, was primarily due to a reduction of $146 thousand in net-interest income, a $421 thousand reduction in non-interest income and a $305 thousand increase in operating expenses, partially offset by a $410 thousand reduction in income taxes payable and no provision for loan losses recorded for this quarter compared to the $300 thousand recorded in the prior quarter. The increase in net income, when comparing it to the three months ended March 31, 2021, was primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $1.1 million, a $1.1 million decrease in the provision for loan losses and a $183 thousand increase to non-interest income, partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in non-interest operating expenses and a $229 thousand increase in income tax expense.
Highlights for the quarter-ended March 31, 2022 are as follows:
- The Bank initiated a second 5% stock buyback program during the first quarter by purchasing 124,440 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $29.04.
- Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 increased $1.1 million or 7.4% over the same period in 2021.
- The Bank decreased its cost of funds on deposits by 30 basis points in the first quarter of 2022 from the same period in 2021.
- The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans continues to be low at 0.08% as of March 31, 2022 compared to 0.09% at December 31, 2021 and compared to 0.14% at March 31, 2021.
President/CEO Edward Dietzler stated that, "The Bank started 2022 with a very strong performance in loan growth with an increase of $102.1 million or 32.4% annualized excluding the Payroll Protection Program loan portfolio, deriving a strong net interest margin of 4.09%."
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $1.68 billion at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $9.7 million, or 0.6% when compared to $1.69 billion at the end of 2021. The primary reason for the decrease in total assets was a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $64.7 million, and a $4.7 million decrease in available-for-sale securities, partially offset by an increase of $60.0 million in net loans. The increase in net loans primarily consisted of a $59.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $46.2 million increase in construction and development loans, partially offset by a decrease of $43.0 million in Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loans.
Total deposits at March 31, 2022 decreased $4.6 million, or 0.3%, when compared to December 31, 2021. When comparing deposit products between the two periods, certificates of deposit decreased $24.1 million and non-interest-bearing deposits decreased $12.6 million. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in savings accounts of $12.6 million, an increase of $10.1 million in demand accounts and a $9.4 million increase in money market accounts. In addition, the Bank had no outstanding borrowings at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.
Total stockholders' equity at March 31, 2022 decreased $3.3 million or 1.5% when compared to the end of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the $4.5 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive income on the available-for-sale investment portfolio associated with an increase in unrealized losses due to the increase in interest rates, and $3.6 million of common stock repurchased in the 2022 buyback program, partially offset by a $4.3 million increase in retained earning consisting of $6.0 million of net income less $1.7 million of cash dividends recorded during the period. The ratio of equity to total assets at March 31, 2022 and at December 31, 2021, was $12.7% and 12.8%, respectively.
Asset Quality
At March 31, 2022, non-performing assets were $1.4 million, a decrease of $16 thousand, or 1.1%, when compared to the amount at December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to principal payments received during the three months ended March 31, 2022. Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") totaled $6.8 million at March 31, 2022 and $6.9 million at December 31, 2021. Three TDR loans totaling $6.1 million are performing in accordance with the agreed-upon terms and there is one loan in non-accrual status as of March 31, 2022.
As part of the Bank's commitment to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank agreed to defer either the principal portion or both principal and interest payments for its customers who requested the deferral and were not delinquent prior to the government shut down. All but one customer returned to their regular payment schedule. As of March 31, 2022, the Bank had only one loan that was modified totaling $9.0 million. Under current accounting guidance, these loans are not required to be classified as TDRs.
Review of Quarterly Financial Results
The $162 thousand decrease in net income this quarter when compared to the previous quarter was largely a result of a $333 thousand decrease in interest income, partially offset by a $187 thousand, or 13.3%, decrease in interest expense, partially resulting from a four basis points reduction in the rate on total deposits. Interest income for the first quarter of 2022 included approximately $1.2 million in accelerated accretion attributable to deferred fees received from PPP loans, due to the U.S. government forgiving the debt and paying off the loans. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 4.09%, increasing 13 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to a 10 basis point increase in the yield on the earning assets and a reduction of five basis points in total interest bearing deposits. When comparing the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, net interest income increased $1.1 million, which was primarily due to a reduction in interest expense of $807 thousand and an increase of $292 thousand in interest income. The total rate on average interest-bearing liabilities, which includes non-interest-bearing deposits, for the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 was 0.34% and 0.60%, respectively.
The Bank did not record a provision for credit losses for the three month period ended March 31, 2022. The comparable amounts were $300 thousand and $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. The primary reasons for the provision for credit losses for the fourth and first quarters of 2021 were charge-offs in the amounts of $245 thousand and $1.1 million, respectively. As of March 31, 2022, the Bank did not apply any qualitative factors to the loans originated from PPP, based on the U.S government's guarantee and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act requirement to classify these loans at 0% in determining risk-based capital ratio. The coverage rate of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.19% (excluding PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.23%) at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.10% (excluding PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.31%) at March 31, 2021, which reflects management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.
Total non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022 increased $183 thousand, or 21.2%, to $1.0 million when compared to the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to a $139 thousand increase in other non-interest income attributed to a credit on start-up costs related to a SBIC fund and a $73 thousand increase in deposit fees earned, partially offset by a $31 thousand reduction to loans fees.
Total non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 increased $1.0 million, or 12.2%, when compared to the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to $791 thousand increase in salaries and benefits expenses, a $164 thousand increase in data processing and communication expenses, a $136 thousand increase in Federal deposit insurance costs and $69 thousand increase in advertising costs, partially offset by a $101 thousand decrease in professional fees and a $42 thousand decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses.
For the three month period ended March 31, 2022, the Bank recorded an income tax expense of $1.6 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 21.1%, compared to an income tax expense of $2.0 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 24.6% for the three month period ended December 31, 2021, and compared to an income tax expense of $1.4 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.2% for the three month period ended March 31, 2021.
COVID-19
The full impact of the coronavirus continues to evolve as of the date of this press release. As such, it is uncertain as to the full magnitude that the pandemic will have on the Bank's financial condition, liquidity, and future results of operations.
The Bank continues to work closely with its loan customers to educate and guide them on their options for financial assistance, including possible payment relief through deferral and waived fees. The Bank continues to endeavor to provide a fast and flexible response to the quickly changing circumstances.
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2022 vs
March 31, 2022 vs
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
2022
2021
2021
$ Change
% Change
$ Change
% Change
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 94,030
$ 158,716
$ 67,517
$ (64,686)
(40.76)
%
$ 26,513
39.27
%
Securities available-for-sale taxable
50,409
51,690
25,964
(1,281)
(2.48)
24,445
94.15
Securities available-for-sale tax-exempt
46,058
49,468
46,443
(3,410)
(6.89)
(385)
(0.83)
Securities held-to-maturity
206
208
214
(2)
(0.96)
(8)
(3.74)
Loans receivable, net of deferred
1,395,155
1,335,163
1,455,158
59,992
4.49
(60,003)
(4.12)
Allowance for loan losses
(16,654)
(16,620)
(16,042)
(34)
0.20
(612)
3.81
Goodwill
8,853
8,853
8,853
-
-
-
-
Core deposit intangible
2,238
2,393
2,862
(155)
(6.48)
(624)
(21.80)
Other assets
97,654
97,811
93,569
(157)
(0.16)
4,085
4.37
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,677,949
$ 1,687,682
$ 1,684,538
$ (9,733)
(0.58)
%
$ (6,589)
(0.39)
%
LIABILITIES
Non-interest checking
$ 273,679
$ 286,247
$ 288,852
$ (12,568)
(4.39)
%
$ (15,173)
(5.25)
%
Interest checking
269,072
259,022
241,061
10,050
3.88
28,011
11.62
Savings
238,224
225,579
193,046
12,645
5.61
45,178
23.40
Money market
382,477
373,075
324,881
9,402
2.52
57,596
17.73
Time deposits over $250,000
26,493
33,741
55,117
(7,248)
(21.48)
(28,624)
(51.93)
Other time deposits
251,600
268,479
295,754
(16,879)
(6.29)
(44,154)
(14.93)
Total deposits
1,441,545
1,446,143
1,398,711
(4,598)
(0.32)
42,834
3.06
Borrowings
-
-
43,000
-
N/A
(43,000)
N/A
Other liabilities
23,164
24,961
30,280
(1,797)
(7.20)
(7,116)
(23.50)
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,464,709
1,471,104
1,471,991
(6,395)
(0.43)
(7,282)
(0.49)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
34,181
34,100
34,022
81
0.24
159
0.47
Paid-in capital
80,576
80,220
79,879
356
0.44
697
0.87
Treasury stock
(13,647)
(10,032)
-
(3,615)
36.03
(13,647)
N/A
Retained earnings
115,813
111,451
97,407
4,362
3.91
18,406
18.90
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(3,683)
839
1,239
(4,522)
(538.97)
(4,922)
(397.26)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
213,240
216,578
212,547
(3,338)
(1.54)
693
0.33
TOTAL LIABILITIES
AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,677,949
$ 1,687,682
$ 1,684,538
$ (9,733)
(0.58)
%
$ (6,589)
(0.39)
%
Book value per common share
$ 33.49
$ 33.42
$ 31.24
$ 0.07
0.21
%
$ 2.25
7.20
%
Tangible book value per common share1
$ 31.75
$ 31.69
$ 29.52
$ 0.06
0.20
%
$ 2.23
7.55
%
1Tangible book value per common share in a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.
The Bank of Princeton
Loan/Deposit Tables
(unaudited)
Loan receivable, net at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were comprised of the following:
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate
$ 830,113
$ 771,028
Commercial and industrial
27,780
29,677
Construction
449,879
403,680
Residential first-lien mortgages
47,599
48,638
Home equity / consumer
7,394
7,685
PPP I (SBA loans)
4,352
6,641
PPP II (SBA loans)
32,378
73,099
Total loans
1,399,495
1,340,448
Deferred fees and costs
(4,340)
(5,285)
Allowance for loan losses
(16,654)
(16,620)
Loans, net
$ 1,378,501
$ 1,318,543
The components of deposits at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were as follows:
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Demand, non-interest-bearing checking
$ 273,679
$ 286,247
Demand, interest-bearing
269,072
259,022
Savings
238,224
225,579
Money Markets
382,477
373,075
Time deposits
278,093
302,220
Total Deposits
$ 1,441,545
$ 1,446,143
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Interest and dividend income
Loans and fees
$ 16,492
$ 16,328
$ 164
1.0%
Available-for-sale debt securities:
Taxable
223
108
115
106.5%
Tax-exempt
303
301
2
0.7%
Held-to-maturity debt securities
3
4
(1)
-25.0%
Other interest and dividend income
57
45
12
26.7%
Total interest and dividends
17,078
16,786
292
1.7%
Interest expense
Deposits
1,224
2,030
(806)
-39.7%
Borrowings
-
1
(1)
-100.0%
Total interest expense
1,224
2,031
(807)
-39.7%
Net interest income
15,854
14,755
1,099
7.4%
Provision for loan losses
-
1,125
(1,125)
-100.0%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
15,854
13,630
2,224
16.3%
Non-interest income
Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale, net
-
7
(7)
-100.0%
Income from bank-owned life insurance
282
273
9
3.3%
Fees and service charges
475
402
73
18.2%
Loan fees, including prepayment penalities
95
126
(31)
-24.6%
Other
194
55
139
252.7%
Total non-interest income
1,046
863
183
21.2%
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,901
4,110
791
19.2%
Occupancy and equipment
1,478
1,520
(42)
-2.8%
Professional fees
561
662
(101)
-15.3%
Data processing and communications
1,035
871
164
18.8%
Federal deposit insurance
264
128
136
106.3%
Advertising and promotion
119
50
69
138.0%
Office expense
54
53
1
1.9%
Other real estate owned expense
9
9
0
0.0%
Core deposit intangible
154
174
(20)
-11.5%
Other
693
682
11
1.6%
Total non-interest expense
9,268
8,259
1,009
12.2%
Income before income tax expense
7,632
6,234
1,398
22.4%
Income tax expense
1,611
1,382
229
16.6%
Net income
$ 6,021
$ 4,852
1,169
24.1%
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.93
$ 0.71
$ 0.22
31.0%
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.91
$ 0.70
$ 0.21
30.0%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,465
6,804
(339)
-5.0%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,614
6,951
(337)
-4.8%
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ending
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Interest and dividend income
Loans and fees
$ 16,492
$ 16,861
$ (369)
-2.2%
Available-for-sale debt securities:
Taxable
223
194
29
14.9%
Tax-exempt
303
295
8
2.7%
Held-to-maturity debt securities
3
3
0
0.0%
Other interest and dividend income
57
58
(1)
-1.7%
Total interest and dividends
17,078
17,411
(333)
-1.9%
Interest expense
Deposits
1,224
1,411
(187)
-13.3%
Total interest expense
1,224
1,411
(187)
-13.3%
Net interest income
15,854
16,000
(146)
-0.9%
Provision for loan losses
-
300
(300)
-100.0%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
15,854
15,700
154
1.0%
Non-interest income
Income from bank-owned life insurance
282
290
(8)
-2.8%
Fees and service charges
475
473
2
0.4%
Loan fees, including prepayment penalities
95
757
(662)
-87.5%
Other
194
(53)
247
-466.0%
Total non-interest income
1,046
1,467
(421)
-28.7%
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,901
4,667
234
5.0%
Occupancy and equipment
1,478
1,521
(43)
-2.8%
Professional fees
561
511
50
9.8%
Data processing and communications
1,035
898
137
15.3%
Federal deposit insurance
264
206
58
28.2%
Advertising and promotion
119
42
77
183.3%
Office expense
54
66
(12)
-18.2%
Other real estate owned expense
9
151
(142)
-94.0%
Core deposit intangible
154
154
0
0.0%
Other
693
747
(54)
-7.2%
Total non-interest expense
9,268
8,963
305
3.4%
Income before income tax expense
7,632
8,204
(572)
-7.0%
Income tax expense
1,611
2,021
(410)
-20.3%
Net income
$ 6,021
$ 6,183
$ (162)
-2.6%
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.93
$ 0.94
$ (0.01)
-1.1%
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.91
$ 0.92
$ (0.01)
-1.1%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,465
6,538
(73)
-1.1%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,614
6,694
(80)
-1.2%
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
balance
rate
balance
rate
$ Change
% Change
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,346,733
4.97%
$ 1,377,302
4.81%
$ (30,569)
0.16%
Securities
Taxable available-for-sale
52,221
1.73%
25,986
1.61%
26,235
0.12%
Tax-exempt available-for-sale
48,605
2.53%
48,540
2.51%
65
0.02%
Held-to-maturity
207
5.35%
215
5.27%
(8)
0.08%
Securities
101,033
2.12%
74,741
2.21%
26,292
-0.09%
Other interest-earning assets
Interest-earning bank accounts
122,774
0.14%
49,986
0.24%
72,788
-0.10%
Equities
1,353
3.91%
1,388
4.56%
(35)
-0.65%
Other interest-earning assets
124,127
0.18%
51,374
0.36%
72,753
-0.18%
Total interest-earning assets
1,571,893
4.41%
1,503,417
4.53%
68,476
-0.12%
Total non-earning assets
108,280
113,352
Total assets
$ 1,680,173
$ 1,616,769
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 257,978
0.25%
$ 263,367
0.31%
$ (5,389)
-0.06%
Savings
232,136
0.24%
184,714
0.27%
47,422
-0.03%
Money market
376,517
0.27%
312,648
0.33%
63,869
-0.06%
Certificates of deposit
290,686
0.95%
368,692
1.59%
(78,006)
-0.64%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,157,317
0.43%
1,129,421
0.73%
27,896
-0.30%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
285,298
248,661
Total deposits
1,442,615
0.34%
1,378,082
0.60%
64,533
-0.26%
Borrowings
-
0.00%
478
0.32%
(478)
-0.32%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(excluding non-interest deposits)
1,157,317
0.43%
1,129,899
0.73%
27,418
-0.30%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
285,298
248,661
Total cost of funds
1,442,615
0.34%
1,378,560
0.60%
64,055
-0.26%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
20,505
26,915
Stockholders' equity
217,053
211,294
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,680,173
$ 1,616,769
Net interest spread
3.98%
3.80%
Net interest margin
4.09%
3.98%
Net interest margin (FTE)1
4.14%
4.09%
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt securities and loans.
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
balance
rate
balance
rate
$ Change
% Change
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,346,733
4.97%
$ 1,347,511
4.96%
$ (778)
0.01%
Securities
Taxable available-for-sale
52,221
1.73%
50,124
1.56%
2,097
0.17%
Tax-exempt available-for-sale
48,605
2.53%
47,562
2.47%
1,043
0.06%
Held-to-maturity
207
5.35%
209
5.27%
(2)
0.08%
Securities
101,033
2.12%
97,895
2.01%
3,138
0.11%
Other interest-earning assets
Interest-earning bank accounts
122,774
0.14%
157,550
0.11%
(34,776)
0.03%
Equities
1,353
3.91%
1,338
3.99%
15
-0.08%
Other interest-earning assets
124,127
0.18%
158,888
0.15%
(34,761)
0.03%
Total interest-earning assets
1,571,893
4.41%
1,604,294
4.31%
(32,401)
0.10%
Total non-earning assets
108,280
102,987
Total assets
$ 1,680,173
$ 1,707,281
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 257,978
0.25%
$ 274,944
0.26%
$ (16,966)
-0.01%
Savings
232,136
0.24%
223,590
0.23%
8,546
0.01%
Money market
376,517
0.27%
367,493
0.27%
9,024
0.00%
Certificates of deposit
290,686
0.95%
312,634
1.09%
(21,948)
-0.14%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,157,317
0.43%
1,178,661
0.48%
(21,344)
-0.05%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
285,298
288,292
Total deposits
1,442,615
0.34%
1,466,953
0.38%
(24,338)
-0.04%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(excluding non-interest deposits)
1,157,317
0.43%
1,178,661
0.48%
(21,344)
-0.05%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
285,298
288,292
Total cost of funds
1,442,615
0.34%
1,466,953
0.38%
(24,338)
-0.04%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
20,505
24,056
Stockholders' equity
217,053
216,272
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,680,173
$ 1,707,281
Net interest spread
3.98%
3.83%
Net interest margin
4.09%
3.96%
Net interest margin (FTE)1
4.14%
4.02%
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt securities and loans.
The Bank of Princeton
Quarterly Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
March
December
September
June
March
Return on average assets
1.45%
1.44%
1.41%
1.34%
1.21%
Return on average equity
11.25%
11.34%
10.95%
10.36%
9.31%
Return on average tangible equity1
11.86%
11.97%
11.56%
10.95%
9.86%
Net interest margin
4.09%
3.96%
4.08%
4.06%
3.98%
Net interest margin (FTE)2
4.14%
4.02%
4.14%
4.12%
4.09%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP3
53.93%
50.43%
48.16%
50.87%
51.79%
Common Stock Data
Market value at period end
$ 28.85
$ 29.33
$ 29.87
$ 28.67
$ 28.62
Market range:
High
$ 32.05
$ 30.89
$ 20.45
$ 23.91
$ 32.25
Low
$ 28.67
$ 28.71
$ 17.40
$ 17.51
$ 19.09
Book value per common share at period end
$ 33.49
$ 33.42
$ 30.26
$ 29.85
$ 29.39
Tangible book value per common share at period end4
$ 31.75
$ 31.96
$ 28.48
$ 28.04
$ 27.56
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)
6,366
6,480
6,588
6,659
6,804
CAPITAL RATIOS
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
14.16%
15.10%
15.60%
15.33%
15.73%
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
13.10%
13.97%
14.43%
14.19%
14.56%
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
12.36%
12.06%
12.29%
12.22%
12.45%
Period-end equity to assets
12.71%
12.84%
12.89%
13.01%
12.62%
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets
12.13%
12.26%
12.23%
12.40%
11.92%
CREDIT QUALITY DATA AT PERIOD END
(Dollars in thousands)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
($34)
$101
$821
$1,000
$1,100
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
-0.010%
0.030%
0.240%
0.279%
0.319%
Total nonperforming loans (TDRs not included)
406
$ 422
$ 1,043
$ 2,381
$ 2,498
Other real estate owned
226
226
376
446
446
Troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
-Performing
6,066
6,122
6,187
6,241
8,533
-Non-performing
766
766
1,092
1,332
-
Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs
$ 7,464
$ 7,536
$ 8,698
$ 10,400
$ 11,477
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
Period-end loans
1.19%
1.24%
1.22%
1.14%
1.10%
Nonaccrual loans
1420.99%
1398.99%
769.13%
491.03%
781.77%
Nonperforming assets
1191.27%
1175.39%
653.96%
432.05%
642.19%
As a percent of total loans:
Nonaccrual loans
0.08%
0.09%
0.16%
0.23%
0.14%
Accruing TDRs
0.43%
0.46%
0.46%
0.45%
0.59%
Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs
0.52%
0.55%
0.62%
0.71%
0.77%
1Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.
2Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans
3The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expense (excluding amortization of core deposit intangible)
divided by net interest income and non-interest income.
4Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which
excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.
