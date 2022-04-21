ActionIQ Named Top 10 CDP and Personalization Solution

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announced that it has been named one of the Top 10 CDP Companies , as well as one of the Top 10 Personalization Solution Companies by MarTech Outlook.

(PRNewsfoto/ActionIQ) (PRNewswire)

ActionIQ has been named one of the Top 10 CDP, and one of the Top 10 Personalization Solutions by MarTech Outlook.

"We are excited to see ActionIQ on two Top 10 lists, as a CDP and a Personalization Solution provider," said Tasso Argyros, Co-Founder and CEO at ActionIQ. "ActionIQ was built to address enterprise brands serving millions of customers and we are fortunate to work with the world's largest brands across retail, media, finance, hospitality, and subscription software to manage customer data and personalize experiences across every touchpoint, at scale. This is a great validation of the superior solution we deliver."

The ActionIQ CX Hub is an extensible solution powered by a CDP. It leverages all known and anonymous customer and account data to enable governed self-service access to customer data for all teams to discover audiences and orchestrate personalized customer experiences at scale.

With ActionIQ, technology teams maintain complete control of data governance, while giving business users self-service access and seamless integrations. Business teams have permissioned direct access to explore the customer data they need to orchestrate both real-time experiences and omnichannel customer journeys.

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ revolutionizes the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels. To learn more, visit ActionIQ.com .

Media Contact

Laura Goldberg

LBG Public Relations for ActionIQ

laura@lbgpr.com

+1-347-683-1859

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ActionIQ