United Airlines Announces Financial Results - Expects Highest Quarterly Revenue in Company History in Q2

First quarter results consistent with company guidance

Expects 10% operating margin for Q2; and to be profitable for FY22

Expects Q2 TRASM up about 17%

Business and long-haul international bookings accelerating rapidly

CHICAGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines (UAL) today reported first quarter 2022 financial results and announced it expects to return to profitability in the second quarter on a robust operating revenue outlook, including total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) of approximately 17% over 2019, the strongest second quarter revenue guidance in company history. The company expects to be solidly profitable in the second quarter with an approximate 10% operating margin (on both a GAAP and adjusted basis1), just 2.9 points less than 2019 operating margin and 3.5 points less than 2019 adjusted operating margin, despite cost headwinds driven by the recent fuel price spike.

As the company's Pratt & Whitney-powered Boeing 777 aircraft are expected to gradually return to service, the company will continue to add back capacity based on its ability to best serve customers and will take a long-term view of profitability by not sacrificing operational reliability. The company is also seeing indications that business travel is rapidly returning and expects further improvement in international travel, including Asia.

The airline has a bullish outlook on the future – bolstered by this persistent strength of demand and the fact that it is nearing 2019 operating margins – and once again reiterated confidence in its longer term United Next targets of adjusted pre-tax margin2 of approximately 9% in 2023 and about 14% in 2026. This confidence is underpinned by the company's current expectation to report a profit for the full year 2022.

"I am proud of the United team that once again managed to overcome the challenges of the quarter and prioritized high operating reliability for our customers by gradually adding back capacity. Our team continues to do an outstanding job of caring for our customers," said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. "The demand environment is the strongest it's been in my 30 years in the industry – and United and its customers will benefit more than any other airline. We're now seeing clear evidence that the second quarter will be an historic inflection point for our business. It leaves me more optimistic than ever about United's future."

First Quarter Financial Results

Reported first quarter 2022 capacity down 19% compared to first quarter 2019.

Reported first quarter 2022 net loss of $1.4 billion , adjusted net loss3 of $1.4 billion .

Reported first quarter 2022 total operating revenue of $7.6 billion , down 21% compared to first quarter 2019.

Reported first quarter 2022 TRASM of down 3% compared to first quarter 2019.

Reported first quarter 2022 Cost Per Available Seat Mile (CASM) of up 21%, and CASM-ex3 of up 18%, compared to first quarter 2019.

Reported first quarter 2022 operating loss of $1.4 billion , adjusted operating loss3 of $1.4 billion .

Reported first quarter 2022 fuel price of approximately $2.88 per gallon.

Reported first quarter 2022 pre-tax margin of negative 23.2%, negative 23.2% on an adjusted3 basis.

Reported first quarter 2022 ending available liquidity4 of $20 billion .

Reported a decline in total debt of over $700 million .

Operational Performance

Finished second among mainline carriers for completion for the quarter.

Achieved best first quarter baggage handling performance in the last 6 years excluding the pandemic.

Protected 225,000 passengers' trips with ConnectionSaver in Q1.

Achieved the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) for inflight satisfaction.

Key Highlights

Officially opened the United Aviate Academy with the goal of training 5,000 new pilots by 2030. United is the only major U.S. airline to own a flight training school and the historic inaugural pilot class is 80% women or people of color.

United Airlines Ventures and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures announced an investment in biotech firm Cemvita Factory to commercialize the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel intended to be developed through a revolutionary new process using CO 2 and synthetic microbes.



Debuted free "bag drop shortcut" – a simple way for customers at United's U.S. hubs to skip the line, check their bag in a minute or less on average, and get to their flight.

Network

Announced plans to expand service to one of the world's most popular vacation destinations by offering three nonstop flights per week, year-round, between New York / Newark and Cape Town International Airport, subject to government approval.

Resumed 19 International routes and relaunched service to six cities not served since the beginning of the pandemic including Berlin ; Edinburgh, Scotland ; Grand Cayman , Cayman Islands ; Porto, Portugal ; Singapore ; and Shannon, Ireland .

Completed all United Polaris® lounge re-openings with the addition of San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

U.S. President Joe Biden announced his intent to appoint United President Brett Hart to the Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Along with the PGA TOUR, announced that it will award 51 golf teams at Historically Black Colleges and Universities with more than half a million dollars in grants to fund travel for golf tournaments and recruiting efforts.

The United Aviate Academy announced it aims to potentially quadruple the size of its fleet of training aircraft – adding 25 new, state-of-the-art Cirrus TRAC SR20 aircraft to its current fleet.

Launched Ukraine relief effort to support flying workers and supplies to areas in need by giving MileagePlus® members the ability to donate cash or miles to United's humanitarian relief partners. To date, more than 31 million miles were donated and over $224,000 raised by MileagePlus members, with an additional approximately 5 million miles and $100,000 matched by United.

Donated $50,000 to Boulder County Wildfire Relief to support those affected by Colorado wildfires.

Led Black History Month fundraising campaign – alongside JPMorgan Chase and VISA – supporting Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Leadership Conference Education Fund; NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, and United Negro College Fund.

Through a combination of cargo-only flights and passenger flights, transported approximately 274 million pounds of freight, which includes nearly 41 million pounds of vital shipments, such as medical kits, personal protective equipment, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment in Q1.

Outlook

This press release should be read in conjunction with the company's Investor Update issued in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement, which provides additional information on the company's business outlook (including certain financial and operational guidance for the company's second quarter and full year 2022) and is furnished with this press release with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a Current Report on Form 8-K. The Investor Update is also available through the company's investor relations website at https://ir.united.com. Management will also discuss certain business outlook items during the quarterly earnings conference call.

The company's business outlook is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release. Please see the section entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended March 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

2022 vs.

2019 (In millions, except per share data)

2022

2021

2019

Operating revenue:















Passenger revenue

$ 6,348

$ 2,316

$ 8,725

(27.2) Cargo

627

497

286

119.2 Other operating revenue

591

408

578

2.2 Total operating revenue

7,566

3,221

9,589

(21.1)

















Operating expense:















Salaries and related costs

2,787

2,224

2,873

(3.0) Aircraft fuel

2,230

851

2,023

10.2 Landing fees and other rent

612

519

588

4.1 Depreciation and amortization

611

623

547

11.7 Regional capacity purchase

565

479

688

(17.9) Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs

407

269

408

(0.2) Distribution expenses

226

85

360

(37.2) Aircraft rent

61

55

81

(24.7) Special charges (credits)

(8)

(1,377)

18

NM Other operating expenses

1,451

874

1,508

(3.8) Total operating expense

8,942

4,602

9,094

(1.7)

















Operating income (loss)

(1,376)

(1,381)

495

NM

















Nonoperating income (expense):















Interest expense

(424)

(353)

(188)

125.5 Interest capitalized

24

17

22

9.1 Interest income

5

7

29

(82.8) Unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net

—

(22)

17

(100.0) Miscellaneous, net

19

(19)

(8)

NM Total nonoperating expense, net

(376)

(370)

(128)

193.8

















Income (loss) before income taxes

(1,752)

(1,751)

367

NM

















Income tax expense (benefit)

(375)

(394)

75

NM Net income (loss)

$ (1,377)

$ (1,357)

$ 292

NM

















Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (4.24)

$ (4.29)

$ 1.09

NM Diluted weighted average shares

325.0

316.6

268.3

21.1

















NM Not meaningful

















UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. PASSENGER REVENUE INFORMATION AND STATISTICS

Information is as follows (in millions, except for percentage changes):



1Q 2022 Passenger Revenue

Passenger Revenue vs. 1Q 2019

PRASM vs.

1Q 2019

Yield vs.

1Q 2019

Available Seat Miles vs. 1Q 2019

1Q 2022

Available

Seat Miles

1Q 2022

Revenue

Passenger

Miles Domestic $ 4,510

(16.0%)

(7.2%)

(1.1%)

(9.4%)

33,263

25,780



























Latin America 800

(11.7%)

(14.9%)

(4.2%)

3.7%

7,645

5,686 Europe 550

(50.2%)

(27.9%)

(16.1%)

(30.9%)

6,084

3,780 Middle East/India/Africa 261

15.5%

(23.1%)

(17.0%)

50.3%

2,728

2,157 Pacific 227

(79.8%)

(37.5%)

41.5%

(67.6%)

3,544

1,241 International 1,838

(45.3%)

(20.8%)

(3.2%)

(30.8%)

20,001

12,864



























Consolidated $ 6,348

(27.2%)

(10.3%)

0.0%

(18.9%)

53,264

38,644





























Select operating statistics are as follows:





Three Months Ended March 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

2022 vs.

2019





2022

2021

2019



Passengers (thousands) (a)

29,333

14,674

36,454

(19.5)

Revenue passenger miles ("RPMs") (millions) (b)

38,644

17,248

53,097

(27.2)

Available seat miles ("ASMs") (millions) (c)

53,264

30,370

65,645

(18.9)

Passenger load factor: (d)

















Consolidated

72.6%

56.8%

80.9%

(8.3) pts. Domestic

77.5%

65.1%

82.6%

(5.1) pts. International

64.3%

43.1%

78.7%

(14.4) pts. Passenger revenue per available seat mile (cents)

11.92

7.63

13.29

(10.3)

Total revenue per available seat mile ("TRASM") (cents)

14.20

10.61

14.61

(2.8)

Average yield per revenue passenger mile (cents) (e)

16.43

13.43

16.43

—

Cargo revenue ton miles (millions) (f)

791

765

805

(1.7)

Aircraft in fleet at end of period

1,343

1,320

1,348

(0.4)

Average stage length (miles) (g)

1,370

1,282

1,448

(5.4)

Employee headcount, as of March 31 (in thousands) (h)

87.4

84.1

93.0

(6.0)

Average aircraft fuel price per gallon

$ 2.88

$ 1.74

$ 2.05

40.5

Fuel gallons consumed (millions)

775

490

985

(21.3)



(a) The number of revenue passengers measured by each flight segment flown. (b) The number of scheduled miles flown by revenue passengers. (c) The number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of scheduled miles those seats are flown. (d) RPMs divided by ASMs. (e) The average passenger revenue received for each revenue passenger mile flown. (f) The number of cargo revenue tons transported multiplied by the number of miles flown. (g) Average stage length equals the average distance a flight travels weighted for size of aircraft. (h) This total includes employees who elected to voluntarily separate from the company but who are still on pre-separation leave of absence with pay and benefits.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION

UAL evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA), adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted pre-tax income (loss), adjusted pre-tax margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing (CASM-ex), operating expenses excluding special charges, and adjusted capital expenditures, among others. The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking measures on a forward-looking basis where the company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors and is unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred and are out of the company's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures. See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" above.

The information below provides an explanation of certain adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP financial measures and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures reported in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Within the financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION (Continued)

UAL believes that adjusting for operating and nonoperating special charges (credits), and nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net is useful to investors because these items are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance. UAL believes that adjusting for interest expense related to finance leases of Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft is useful to investors because of the accelerated recognition of interest expense.

CASM is a common metric used in the airline industry to measure an airline's cost structure and efficiency. UAL reports CASM excluding special charges (credits), third-party business expenses, fuel and profit sharing. UAL believes that adjusting for special charges (credits) is useful to investors because special charges (credits) are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance. UAL also believes that excluding third-party business expenses, such as maintenance, flight academy, ground handling and catering services for third parties, provides more meaningful disclosure because these expenses are not directly related to UAL's core business. UAL also believes that excluding fuel costs from certain measures is useful to investors because it provides an additional measure of management's performance excluding the effects of a significant cost item over which management has limited influence. UAL excludes profit sharing because it believes that this exclusion allows investors to better understand and analyze UAL's operating cost performance and provides a more meaningful comparison of our core operating costs to the airline industry.





Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021

2019 CASM (cents)











Cost per available seat mile (CASM) (GAAP)

16.79

15.15

13.85 Special charges (credits)

(0.01)

(4.54)

0.02 Third-party business expenses

0.06

0.09

0.05 Fuel expense

4.19

2.80

3.08 Profit sharing

—

—

0.05 CASM-ex (Non-GAAP)

12.55

16.80

10.65



Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended March 31,





2022

2021

2019

Net income (loss)

$ (1,377)

$ (1,357)

$ 292

Adjusted for:













Depreciation and amortization

611

623

547

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest and interest income

395

329

137

Income tax expense (benefit)

(375)

(394)

75

Special charges (credits)

(8)

(1,377)

18

Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

—

22

(17)

Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees

7

—

—

Nonoperating special termination benefits

—

46

—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (747)

$ (2,108)

$ 1,052

Adjusted EBITDA margin

(9.9)%

(65.4)%

11.0%



UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION (Continued)

UAL believes that adjusting capital expenditures for assets acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases and other financial liabilities is useful to investors in order to appropriately reflect the total amounts spent on capital expenditures. UAL also believes that adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for capital expenditures, adjusted capital expenditures, and aircraft operating lease additions is useful to allow investors to evaluate the company's ability to generate cash that is available for debt service or general corporate initiatives.



Three Months Ended March 31, Capital Expenditures (in millions) 2022

2021 Capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns (GAAP) $ 402

$ 444 Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases, and other financial liabilities —

509 Adjustment to property and equipment acquired through other financial liabilities (a) —

(40) Adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) $ 402

$ 913







Free Cash Flow (in millions)





Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 1,476

$ 447 Less capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns 402

444 Free cash flow, net of financings (Non-GAAP) $ 1,074

$ 3







Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 1,476

$ 447 Less adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) 402

913 Less aircraft operating lease additions 4

142 Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 1,070

$ (608)







(a) United entered into agreements with third parties to finance through sale and leaseback transactions new Boeing model 787 aircraft and Boeing

model 737 MAX aircraft subject to purchase agreements between United and Boeing. In connection with the delivery of each aircraft from Boeing,

United assigned its right to purchase such aircraft to the buyer, and simultaneous with the buyer's purchase from Boeing, United entered into a long-

term lease for such aircraft with the buyer as lessor. Upon delivery of each aircraft, the company accounted for the aircraft, which have a repurchase

option at a price other than fair value, as part of Total operating property and equipment, net on the company's balance sheet and the related obligation

as Current maturities of other financial liabilities and Other financial liabilities (noncurrent) since they did not qualify for sale recognition. If the

repurchase option is not exercised, these aircraft will be accounted for as leased assets at the time of the option expiration and the related assets and

liabilities will be adjusted to the present value of the remaining lease payments at that time. This adjustment reflects the difference between the

recorded amounts and the present value of future lease payments at inception.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION (Continued)



Three Months Ended March 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

2022 vs.

2019 (in millions) 2022

2021

2019 Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 8,942

$ 4,602

$ 9,094

(1.7) Special charges (credits) (8)

(1,377)

18

NM Operating expenses, excluding special charges (credits) 8,950

5,979

9,076

(1.4) Adjusted to exclude:













Third-party business expenses 34

26

30

13.3 Fuel expense 2,230

851

2,023

10.2 Profit sharing —

—

33

(100.0) Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 6,686

$ 5,102

$ 6,990

(4.3)















Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ (1,376)

$ (1,381)

$ 495

NM Adjusted to exclude:













Special charges (credits) (8)

(1,377)

18

NM Adjusted operating income (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ (1,384)

$ (2,758)

$ 513

NM















Operating margin (18.2)%

(42.9)%

5.2%

(23.4) pts. Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP) (18.3)%

(85.6)%

5.3%

(23.6) pts.















Pre-tax income (loss) (GAAP) $ (1,752)

$ (1,751)

$ 367

NM Adjusted to exclude:













Special charges (credits) (8)

(1,377)

18

NM Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net —

22

(17)

NM Debt extinguishment fees 7

—

—

NM Special termination benefits —

46

—

NM Interest expense on ERJ 145 finance leases —

—

21

NM Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ (1,753)

$ (3,060)

$ 389

NM















Pre-tax margin (23.2)%

(54.4)%

3.8%

(27.0) pts. Adjusted pre-tax margin (Non-GAAP) (23.2)%

(95.0)%

4.1%

(27.3) pts.















Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (1,377)

$ (1,357)

$ 292

NM Adjusted to exclude:













Special charges (credits) (8)

(1,377)

18

NM Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net —

22

(17)

NM Debt extinguishment fees 7

—

—

NM Special termination benefits —

46

—

NM Interest expense on ERJ 145 finance leases —

—

21

NM Income tax expense (benefit) on adjustments, net —

291

(5)

NM Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ (1,378)

$ (2,375)

$ 309

NM















Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ (4.24)

$ (4.29)

$ 1.09

NM Adjusted to exclude:













Special charges (credits) (0.02)

(4.35)

0.07

NM Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net —

0.07

(0.07)

NM Debt extinguishment fees 0.02

—

—

NM Special termination benefits —

0.15

—

NM Interest expense on ERJ 145 finance leases —

—

0.08

NM Income tax expense (benefit) on adjustments, net —

0.92

(0.02)

NM Adjusted diluted income (loss) per share (Non-GAAP) $ (4.24)

$ (7.50)

$ 1.15

NM

NM Not Meaningful

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(In millions) March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,468

$ 18,283 Short-term investments 211

123 Restricted cash 41

37 Receivables, less allowance for credit losses (2022 — $30; 2021 — $28) 2,062

1,663 Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, less obsolescence allowance (2022 — $561; 2021 — $546) 1,068

983 Prepaid expenses and other 762

745 Total current assets 22,612

21,834







Total operating property and equipment, net 31,881

32,074 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,579

4,645 Other assets:





Goodwill 4,527

4,527 Intangibles, less accumulated amortization (2022 — $1,554; 2021 — $1,544) 2,792

2,803 Restricted cash 214

213 Deferred income taxes 1,032

659 Investments in affiliates and other, less allowance for credit losses (2022 — $619; 2021 — $622) 1,401

1,420 Total other assets 9,966

9,622 Total assets $ 69,038

$ 68,175







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,966

$ 2,562 Accrued salaries and benefits 2,008

2,121 Advance ticket sales 8,904

6,354 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 2,516

2,239 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,994

3,002 Current maturities of other financial liabilities 1,185

834 Current maturities of operating leases 538

556 Current maturities of finance leases 64

76 Other 613

560 Total current liabilities 21,788

18,304 Long-term liabilities and deferred credits:





Long-term debt 29,665

30,361 Long-term obligations under operating leases 5,143

5,152 Long-term obligations under finance leases 210

219 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 3,901

4,043 Pension liability 1,929

1,920 Postretirement benefit liability 986

1,000 Other financial liabilities 499

863 Other 1,293

1,284 Total long-term liabilities and deferred credits 43,626

44,842 Total stockholders' equity 3,624

5,029 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 69,038

$ 68,175

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



(In millions) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,476

$ 447







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns (402)

(444) Purchases of short-term and other investments (156)

— Proceeds from sale of short-term and other investments 62

105 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 66

11 Other, net —

(1) Net cash used in investing activities (430)

(329)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discounts and fees —

1,336 Proceeds from equity issuance —

532 Payments of long-term debt, finance leases and other financing liabilities (783)

(569) Other, net (73)

(21) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (856)

1,278 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 190

1,396 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 18,533

11,742 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period (a) $ 18,723

$ 13,138







Investing and Financing Activities Not Affecting Cash:





Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases and other $ —

$ 509 Lease modifications and lease conversions 59

22 Right-of-use assets acquired through operating leases 68

180 Equity interest received in consideration for the sale of aircraft 42

— Warrants received for entering into ancillary business agreements —

81

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NOTES (UNAUDITED)

Special charges (credits) and unrealized (gains) and losses on investments, net include the following:





Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions)

2022

2021

2019 Operating :











CARES Act grant

$ —

$ (1,810)

$ — Severance and benefit costs

—

417

6 Impairment of assets

—

—

8 (Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charges

(8)

16

4 Total operating special charges (credits)

(8)

(1,377)

18













Nonoperating :











Nonoperating debt extinguishment fees

7

—

— Nonoperating special termination benefits

—

46

— Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

—

22

(17) Total nonoperating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

7

68

(17) Total operating and nonoperating special charges (credits) and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

(1)

(1,309)

1 Income tax expense, net of valuation allowance

—

291

— Total operating and non-operating special charges (credits) and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

of income taxes

$ (1)

$ (1,018)

$ 1

CARES Act gran t : During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the company received approximately $2.6 billion in funding pursuant to a Payroll Support Program agreement under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "PSP2 Agreement"), which included a $753 million unsecured loan. The company recorded $1.8 billion as grant income and $47 million for the warrants issued to the U.S. Department of the Treasury as part of the PSP2 Agreement, within stockholders' equity, as an offset to the grant income.

Severance and benefit cost s : During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the company recorded $417 million related to pay continuation and benefits-related costs provided to employees who chose to voluntary separate from the company. The company offered, based on employee group, age and completed years of service, pay continuation, health care coverage, and travel benefits. Approximately 4,500 employees elected to voluntary separate from the company.

During the three months ended March 31, 2019, the company recorded $2 million of severance and benefit costs primarily related to a voluntary early-out program for its technicians and related employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and $4 million of management severance.

Impairment of assets : During the three months ended March 31, 2019, the company recorded an $8 million fair value adjustment for aircraft purchased off lease.

(Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charge s : During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the company recorded net gains of $8 million primarily related to sale-leaseback transactions and the sale of aircraft.

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the company recorded $16 million of net charges, driven by charges for the termination of the lease associated with three floors of its headquarters at the Willis Tower in Chicago and utility charges related to the February winter storms in Texas, partially offset by net gains, primarily on sale-leaseback transactions.

During the three months ended March 31, 2019, the company recorded $4 million of net charges, primarily related to the sale of aircraft.

Nonoperating debt extinguishment fees : During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the company recorded $7 million of charges related to the early redemption of $400 million of its unsecured debt.

Nonoperating special termination benefits: During the three months ended March 31, 2021, as part of first quarter voluntary separation leave programs, the company recorded $46 million of special termination benefits in the form of additional subsidies for retiree medical costs for certain U.S. based front-line employees. The subsidies are in the form of additional subsidies for retiree medical costs as a one-time contribution into the employee's Retiree Health Account of $125,000 for full-time employees and $75,000 for part-time employees.

Nonoperating unrealized gains and losses on investments, net: During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the company recorded losses of $22 million primarily for the decrease in the market value of its equity investments.

During the three months ended March 31, 2019, the company recorded gains of $17 million primarily for the change in market value of its equity investments.

Interest expense related to finance leases of Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft:

During the third quarter of 2018, United entered into an agreement with the lessor of 54 Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft to purchase those aircraft in 2019. The provisions of the new lease agreement resulted in a change in accounting classification of these new leases from operating leases to finance leases up until the purchase date. The company recognized $21 million of additional interest expense in the three months ended March 31, 2019 as a result of this change.

Effective tax rate:

The company's effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2022, 2021 and 2019 were 21.4%, 22.5% and 20.4%, respectively. The provisions for income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2019 are based on the estimated annual effective tax rate which represents a blend of federal, state and foreign taxes and includes the impact of certain nondeductible items. We have historically calculated the provision for income taxes during interim reporting periods by applying an estimate of the annual effective tax rate for the full fiscal year to income or loss for the reporting period. We have used a discrete effective tax rate method to calculate taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2022. We determined that since small changes in estimated income would result in significant changes in the estimated annual effective tax rate, the historical method would not provide a reliable estimate for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

1 Adjusted operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as operating margin, excluding operating special charges (credits), the nature of which are not determinable at this time. As a result, the company is not providing a target for or a reconciliation to operating margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, or operating margin because the company is unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts. See the tables accompanying this release for more detailed information. 2 Adjusted pre-tax margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as pre-tax margin, excluding operating and nonoperating special charges (credits) and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net, the nature of which are not determinable at this time. As a result, the company is not providing a target for or a reconciliation to pre-tax margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because the company is unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts. See the tables accompanying this release for more detailed information. 3 See the tables accompanying this release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures used. 4 Includes cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and undrawn credit facilities.

