Target Auction Co. Announces the Upcoming Sale of Windy Hill, the Renowned Nancy Imes Estate on 310 Acres in Columbus, Mississippi

One of the Finest Homes in the South is Available for the First Time

COLUMBUS, Miss., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Auction Company is offering the French Normandy-inspired estate, Windy Hill, located on 310± acres in Columbus, Mississippi, at online auction. Bidding for 1481 Primrose Road concludes Thursday, May 12th.

Target Auction Company presents (PRNewswire)

Never before on the Market, Windy Hill , with its stunning 310± acres is truly one of the South's finest properties.

According to Target Auction Company Vice President Jeff Hathorn, the 11,000± SF Nancy Imes estate, known as Windy Hill, is one of the finest homes in the South. He called it a dream home that recalls the architecture of the French countryside, emphasizing that this property has never before been available for purchase and what a privilege it is to offer it at auction.

Conveniently located just 17 minutes from downtown Columbus and 27 minutes from Starkville.

Hathorn said quality and fine detail are evident throughout the home. "The owner insisted on only the finest materials and craftsmanship. The home was built for entertaining, and each room is arranged to suit an intimate gathering to the grandest of all celebrations." Some of the impressive features of this estate include:

Gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances

5 bedrooms and 5 ½ baths

2 master bedroom suites with seating areas on the main floor

3 fireplaces

60-foot pool with fountain features

Pool house with bath and wardrobe area

Multi-storied dovecote playhouse for children

Wine cellar

Whole house backup generator

Stone and iron fencing

Long winding driveway lined with 150+ crepe myrtles

Ideal horse farm with ample room to ride

Endless outdoor activities

The lush terraces, courtyards and porches make the exterior just as ideal for entertaining as the interior. Guest and family are sure to enjoy the serene sunsets from the luxurious outdoor living space.

The property boasts a stocked lake and, since it borders the Black Prairie Wildlife Management Area, it is ideal for hunting. "It's a recreational treasure featuring fields, hardwoods, thick cover, creeks, trails and lanes in place, food plots and farmable acreage." Hathorn added.

Target appreciates the opportunity to work with real estate agents and offers a three percent (3%) buyer agent commission.

More details about this property can be found here.

Target Auction Company specializes in auctioning luxury homes, commercial, land, and other high-value real estate throughout the U.S. For more information, call 800-476-3939 or visit https://www.targetauction.com.

Target Auction Company specializes in auctioning homes, commercial developments, land and other high-value real estate throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.targetauction.com.

