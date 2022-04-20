Royal Caribbean Group to hold conference call on business update and first quarter financial results

MIAMI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, May 5, 2022, to provide a business update and discuss first quarter financial results. The call will be available on the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com. To listen to the call by phone, please dial (833) 608-1479 in the US and Canada. International phone calls should be made to (270) 240-0549. The conference call access code is 4274546. A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for a month following the call.

(PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean Group) (PRNewswire)

You are encouraged to dial-in/register at least 15 minutes prior to start time to ensure your participation.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 63 ships traveling to more than 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of March 31, 2022. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group