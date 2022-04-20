JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES TO PROVIDE WEBCAST OF THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 EARNINGS CALL

MONETT, Mo., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) announced today that it will host a live Webcast of its third quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call on May 4, 2022. The press release announcing third quarter earnings will be issued after market close on May 3, 2022.

The live Webcast, which will begin at 7:45 a.m. Central (8:45 a.m. Eastern), can be accessed on the Jack Henry Web site at www.jackhenry.com. Please log on 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call. The earnings call US dial in number is 877-270-2148 and +1 412-902-6510 for international participants. Participants will request to join the Jack Henry & Associates call. An archived replay of the quarterly earnings call will be available on www.jackhenry.com approximately one hour after the live call or you can dial 877-344-7529, conference ID: 4203516 to listen to the replay.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves more than 8,000 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

