InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Rifle/Shotgun Accessory (DNV-284)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hands-free means of stabilizing a rifle or shotgun alongside a hunter," said an inventor, from Evergreen, Colo., "so I invented the GUN TOTE. My design would ensure that the weapon's stock remained secure while walking."

The invention provides an effective way to secure a hunter's rifle or shotgun at the hip when using a shoulder sling. In doing so, it prevents the rifle or shotgun from swinging back and forth. As a result, it enhances comfort, maneuverability and safety and it could reduce stress and strain on the shoulder and arm. The invention features a secure and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hunters and the owners of rifles and/or shotguns. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-284, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

