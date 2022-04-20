Hawaiian Airlines Partners with Jason Momoa's Water Company Mananalu, Featuring Infinitely Recyclable Aluminum Bottles

Hawaiʻi's hometown carrier and Mananalu expect to remove 284,000 plastic bottles annually

HONOLULU, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines is bringing Mananalu, the water company founded by Hawaiʻi environmental activist and celebrity Jason Momoa, to its Premium Cabins to replace plastic water bottles with infinitely recyclable aluminum bottles.

Starting tomorrow, Hawaiʻi's hometown airline will begin distributing Mananalu's 16-ounce aluminum bottle to Premium Cabin guests on all U.S. East Coast and international flights. The recyclable product will also replace plastic water bottles sold on Hawaiian's Pau Hana snack cart on the carrier's flights between Hawaiʻi and its 16 continental U.S. gateway cities.

"We have remained steadfast in our commitment to source more sustainable products for our onboard service, and our Mananalu partnership helps us continue to phase-out single-use plastics and protect our oceans and environment," said Avi Mannis, chief marketing and communications officer at Hawaiian Airlines.

Hawaiian anticipates eliminating approximately 142,000 plastic bottles from its transpacific operations each year through its partnership with Mananalu. For every plastic bottle replaced onboard, Mananalu, a certified carbon neutral company and 1% for the Planet member, will divert an additional bottle away from oceans and waterways through its work with leading plastic action platform repurpose Global, resulting in an additional 142,000 bottles removed annually.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Hawaiian Airlines. Together we're reducing single-use plastic bottles on flights and removing plastic from our oceans. It's perfect brand alignment," said David Cuthbert, CEO of Mananalu.

Mananalu has worked to educate consumers about the impact of plastics on the environment since Momoa founded the company in 2019 in collaboration with the Ball Corporation, the world's largest aluminum producer. Mananalu packages its water products in BPA-free aluminum, the most recycled material across the globe, with more than 75% of all aluminum produced still utilized today. It also uses triple-filtered purified drinking water with added electrolytes and a neutral PH of approximately 7, responsibly sourced in the United States for minimal carbon impact. Consumers can purchase Mananalu products on its website, Amazon, Erewhon Market in southern California, Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide, and Foodland, a HawaiianMiles partner with stores throughout the Hawaiian Islands.

Through the end of April, HawaiianMiles members can also earn one mile per dollar spent on Mananalu products when shopping at any Foodland location.

Hawaiian has made significant investments toward its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, including a pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through ongoing fleet modernization, more efficient flying, carbon offsets, and industry advocacy for air traffic control reform and sustainable aviation fuel development. To learn more about Hawaiian Airlines' sustainability work, visit http://www.HawaiianAirlines.com/About-Us/Corporate-Responsibility.

About Mananalu

Mana - what? Mananalu is a water brand on a mission to eradicate single-use plastic water bottles. Founded by actor, environmentalist, and Hawaiian-native, Jason Momoa, we are creating a wave of change by bottling water in infinitely recyclable aluminum. And for every bottle sold, we remove the equivalent of one plastic bottle from ocean-going waste, together with rePurpose Global. It's time to Unplastic. To learn more, visit www.mananalu.com.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 18 years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation and was named No. 1 U.S. airline by Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers Choice Awards. Consumer surveys by Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi.

Now in its 93rd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

