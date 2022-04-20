GATE Energy Appoints Karthik Annadorai as President & Chief Revenue Officer

HOUSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy, a leading global provider of commissioning, engineering, and specialty field services for the energy industry, announced today that Karthik Annadorai has been named its new President and Chief Revenue Officer. Karthik previously served as Executive Vice President for GATE Energy and in various other capacities including Vice President of Engineering. He will work closely with GATE Energy's CEO, Lee Jordan.

Karthik Annadorai | President & Chief Revenue Officer | GATE Energy (PRNewswire)

Lee Jordan said, "The energy industry continues to evolve and bring new challenges. Now, more than ever, turnkey delivery of engineering and operational solutions equates to successful project outcomes. Karthik's new responsibilities will combine these challenges with our strengths and capabilities to forge effective engineering and operational services that meet the growing needs of our partners and clients across the energy industry."

Karthik Annadorai remarked, "I have been very fortunate to be part of GATE Energy since 2006, a firm that truly lives the servant leadership culture and provides unparalleled value to our clients in various facets of the energy space. I am excited and honored to transition into this new role and will remain focused and committed to maintaining our strong position in the industry. In my expanded role, I look forward to growing the firm internationally, oversee the level of value and service that our clients have come to expect from us and maximize value to our shareholders."

About GATE Energy

GATE Energy is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning and specialty field services.

For more information on GATE Energy, visit www.gate.energy

GATE Energy is a family of companies providing project management and engineering, commissioning, field services, and staffing to the energy industry. With a novel 'systems-approach' to providing solutions to their Clients, GATE's 'Make It Work Right The First Time' philosophy has created strong partnerships with their Clients and has recently led to GATE being identified as the Zweig Group #1 Hot Firm in North America for the second year in succession. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GATE Energy