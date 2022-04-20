Emera Technologies welcomes Bobbi Dillow-Walsh as VP of Sales & Commercial Development

TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emera Technologies is pleased to announce the hiring of Vice President, Bobbi Dillow-Walsh, who will lead the commercial efforts to advance decarbonization, resiliency, and the digitalization of energy approval for its BlockEnergy® microgrid platform.

With more than 20 years in the energy field, her global perspective and entrepreneurial spirit has led Dillow-Walsh to be recognized for her work with many first-of-their-kind projects and solutions designed for resilient and sustainable energy. Her career has focused on creating strong collaboration and partnerships that deliver economic value and promote cleaner energy technology. As the former Commercial Director for Schneider Electric's eMobility business, her team led the sales strategy with industry technology leaders from Paccar, General Motors, Ford, Rivian Motors, and others to develop sustainable electrification & battery production solutions.

Dillow-Walsh launched her career with ABB Power Grids as a sales engineer and has held industry roles in Marketing, Product Development, Strategic Accounts, and Business Development in energy applications for nuclear generation, commercial & industrial buildings, advanced distribution system software, public-private community microgrids, and eMobility. Bobbi is a graduate of the Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business and has an MBA from King University.

Rob Bennett, CEO and founder of Emera Technologies, shared, "As the newest member of the Emera Technologies leadership team, Dillow-Walsh will be an important asset. She is enthusiastic about building diverse, equitable, and inclusive teams in the energy sector. Her experience and drive will undoubtably help pave the way for advances within Emera, and industry wide."

When asked about this new role, Dillow-Walsh said, "I'm excited and humbled to have the opportunity to work with this team and bring more clean, reliable energy solutions to the masses. Emera's technology has made much progress over the past couple of years and we're at a pivotal time in the energy transition to finally enable faster adoption of clean energy with a model that makes perfect sense."

About BlockEnergy

BlockEnergy is the world's first distributed renewable energy platform for new communities of all sizes. A truly plug-and-play energy system, BlockEnergy is comprised of a simple kit of parts, able to be installed by local utilities as a capital asset to deliver the most advanced, secure, resilient power available. Scalable, stormproof, and able to interoperate seamlessly with the local grid when needed, BlockEnergy allows new communities to benefit from a seamless platform combining rooftop solar, energy storage, and smart distributed controls.

About Emera Technologies

Emera Technologies is a dedicated and nimble organization focused on developing new ways to deliver renewable energy to customers. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the team engages experts, research organizations, and technology leaders to capitalize on the disruptive challenges and innovation opportunities in today's energy industry. For more information on Emera Technologies, please visit https://blockenergy.com/. Emera Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Emera Inc., a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with more than 2.5 million customers.

