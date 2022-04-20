Brother Unveils High-Performing Desktop Scanners to Meet Evolving Customer and Business Document Management Needs

New series of scanners provide fast, high-quality scanning for easy integration into a range of business environments from the home office to busy offices and workgroups

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation , an industry leader in document and print solutions, today announced the availability of a new series of desktop scanners built to support the hybrid work environment – from home offices to corporate offices and busy workgroups. These high-speed, feature-rich desktop scanners help streamline the process of digitizing, organizing, and sharing documents – saving users time and enabling immediate access to important documents. Leveraged across a range of business industries, including financial, healthcare and education, Brother continues to provide solutions for customers and businesses of every size. An included three-year standard limited warranty on select models and lifetime at your side support adds peace of mind to ensure business and performance continues with limited downtime. The new series of scanners are also ENERGY STAR® compliant and EPEAT® Silver rated, providing an energy-efficient choice for business fleets and groups of all sizes.

To maximize efficiency, these new scanners offer enhanced productivity with reliable performance, easy integration into existing processes and systems with wide driver compatibility, versatile connectivity options, advanced image optimization features, and Triple Layer Security to help limit document and device access and protect against network intrusions. The Brother ADS-3100 and ADS-3300W high-speed desktop scanners are ideal for the small office and home office professionals that require a compact footprint. For higher volume scanning needs, the Brother ADS-4300N, ADS-4700W, and ADS-4900W professional desktop scanners are ideal for business workgroups looking for added functionality and features, including users in the healthcare, education, government, court systems, financial services, and legal space.

According to Forrester research1, less than 50% of survey respondents reported that their organizations' current document management infrastructure meets employees' current needs, and their preparedness drops below one-fifth when they consider what their employees will need in the future. As organizations evaluate the tools needed to power their document management strategies with print volumes continuing to decline, facilitating digital transformation initiatives is a top priority. With the introduction of the new Brother desktop scanners, users can streamline how documents are captured and converted into electronic images and files. Documents can be scanned to email, folders, or other applications for easy archiving, organization, and retrieval. These can then be shared between employees, departments, clients, remote office locations, work from home employees, and other organizations.

Clear the Clutter and Streamline Simple Workflow Applications

The Brother ADS-3100 and ADS-3300W High-Speed Desktop Scanners are designed to help small office, home office, or work from home users organize any workspace. Each model includes a robust software2 bundle valued at over $250 to optimize, enhance and customize documents and workflows, Hi-Speed USB 3.0 local connectivity and scan-to popular cloud services3.These devices feature fast, easy one-touch scanning, with multiple media paper handling capability with up to 40 pages per minute4 and a 60-page auto document feeder capacity for more scanning and less waiting, all in a compact footprint. The ADS-3300W also features a 2.8" color touchscreen for user-friendly one-touch control, wireless connectivity and mobile device scanning5.

Jacquie Hunter, Director, Product Marketing, Labeling and Scanners, Brother International Corporation noted, "document management and de-cluttering can be stressful for the home office professional, especially when running an independent business from a small or home office. With our newest series of scanners, Brother is addressing our customer needs where they are to simplify their work life so they can focus on what truly matters to them, regardless of their business or workspace size."

Improve Productivity and Efficiency in Business Environments

Designed for how work now works, the Brother ADS-4300N, ADS-4700W, and ADS-4900W offer business-class performance, as well as flexible connectivity options and easy integration into existing workflows. For greater productivity, these machines are equipped with a large capacity auto document feeder to help support higher scan volumes – 80-page capacity on the ADS-4300N and ADS-4700W, and 100-page capacity on the ADS-4900W. Featuring a 4.3" color touchscreen display on the ADS-4700W and ADS-4900W, customers can create over 56 customizable shortcuts for one-touch scanning to common destinations and scan job previews with ease. Ideal for busy offices and workgroups, customers can also scan-to a mobile device with AirPrint® and Brother Mobile Connect5. With support for a wide range of scan-to destinations and the ability to convert hard copy documents into Searchable PDFs and editable Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files, Brother professional desktop scanners can help simplify the way documents are captured, managed, processed, and delivered.

"The way we think of work, document management and digital transformation has evolved over the past two years and listening to the customer was imperative," stated Bob Burnett, Director of B2B Solutions Development and Planning, Brother International Corporation. "Our Brother series of desktop scanners enable workgroups and professionals, regardless of their size, to streamline workflows, create custom integrations and help cut down on costs, even in the healthcare and education spaces that saw many shifts in recent years. Making our customers lives easier and more productive remains a core focus at Brother with our at your side tagline, our desktop scanners are no exception."

The series will be available to purchase starting May 16, 2022, starting at $329.99. Prices set by retailers may vary. For more information, please visit Brother-usa.com/ads-desktop-scanners.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research, and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com .

Disclaimers:

1 Forrester Consulting Opportunity Snapshot: A Custom Study, Commissioned by Brother International Corporation, June 2021: https://www.brother-usa.com/future-of-work

2 Additional download required. Software application compatibility may vary based on operating system. Application availability may vary based on country.

3 Requires an internet connection and an account with a desired service.

4 Color and monochrome scan speed with all advanced features turned off, LTR at 300dpi.

5 Requires connection to a wireless network.

