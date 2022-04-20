Boxer Harry Gigliotti ready to get in the ring again after Triller win, Massachusetts Governor issues Citation

BOSTON , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESW Management client, Harry Gigliotti, is not your ordinary boxer.

Already making history during his win during Ryan Kavanaugh's "Triad Combat," the popularity of the young fighter is only rising.

It was Jeff "Hell Raza" Fraza that saw a posting by Harry who showed an interest in the sport. Inviting him to the gym, Fraza who had already appeared on seasons 1 & 2 of "The Contender," began training his cousin.

For Gigliotti, amateur boxing began when he was just 14 years old, with his first fight at just 16. He had an amateur record of 4-7, but as a novice to the sport, still became a New England Junior Olympic Champion. In 2019, Gigliotti obtained the KO of the year through Boston Boxing.

As the first ever Merrimack Valley Welterweight Champion in New England, Gigliotti received his first taste of national exposure when Kavanaugh, known for his work in film and television with such smash hit films as "Get Him To The Greek," took notice. When Ryan created "Triller," it was Harry who was called upon, and it was Harry who didn't disappoint.

He made history in November 2021 when he accomplished the first victory ever in Triad Combat.

Triller's next event may find him on the card again while considering what has been a flurry of offers every single day by matchmakers throughout the world.

He intends only to be a professional winner.

"In the boxing world we've learned that like any aspect of the entertainment business, there's always someone ready to try to take you down. Former promoters will kick you when they think you're down, only to have it haunt them down the road. When you're dealing with local media you sometimes have to take the hits the same way you would have to in the ring," says Jesse Stenger of ESW Management, who represents the boxer.

"Rumors become facts before the facts are even known, simply because a local paper with no real knowledge prints whatever comes out of a report of some kind, when the facts later will reveal a very different truth. Unfortunately, when you're dealing with local print media who will splash a broken high school pipe on the front page, that's the mentality you're having to deal with," says Jesse Stenger.

