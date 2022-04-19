Do No Harm Will Lead the Fight Against Divisive Ideology Hurting Healthcare

RICHMOND, Va., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is the launch of Do No Harm, a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting patients and physicians from woke healthcare.

Do No Harm will empower patients, medical professionals, and a diversity of Americans to promote medical fairness and equal access to care, while opposing division and discrimination that result from identity politics and threaten the health and well-being of every American.

"I'm confident that most physicians oppose what's happening to our profession and want to see a course correction," said Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, chairman of Do No Harm. "We created Do No Harm to protect those individuals who are concerned that speaking out will damage their careers and risk harassment for their views. We want to stop this infiltration of politics in the healthcare system and particularly into medical education before it impacts quality and access to care."

The non-profit is made up of medical professionals, practitioners, and advocates who believe the patient is more important than political ideology when recommending and providing care. By providing a voice to concerned medical professionals afraid of speaking out, the group will take on the racially divisive ideology threatening the quality of care in America.

"Replacing rigorous, scienced-based medical care with ideologically driven demands of activists is dangerous. We know that woke medical education and research are already impacting healthcare providers, and now federal and state policymakers are forcing woke policies into medicine," said Kristina Rasmussen, executive director of Do No Harm. "Woke discrimination hurts the people it claims to help, and we're focused on making healthcare better, fairer, and more accessible for all.

Do No Harm will shine a light on divisive policies and practices increasingly evident across healthcare. It will do so through lawsuits, advocacy, original research, and aggressive communications.

"We can't wait. Radical ideology and identity politics are gaining ground by the day," said Goldfarb. "The sooner we help people realize this, the sooner we can rally a movement to roll back woke healthcare and promote the high-quality care that every American deserves."

For more information about Do No Harm, visit their website at www.donoharmmedicine.org and follow them on Twitter @donoharm.

ABOUT DO NO HARM:

Do No Harm is a non-partisan non-profit that rallies physicians and patients to stop a radical, divisive takeover of healthcare. Do No Harm believes in medical fairness, equal access, and individualized treatment for every patient, without exception.

View original content:

SOURCE Do No Harm