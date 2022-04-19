BRAINS BIOCEUTICAL APPOINTS FORMER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE BILL PURVES AS CCO

This announcement comes following the company's previous appointment of former Bio Gen Managing Director as President of Brains Bio

VANCOUVER, BC and UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bill Purves, an accomplished pharmaceutical executive with unquestionable business acumen and creative foresight, has joined Brains Bioceutical as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Purves' impressive history of positioning organizations for success, building strong networks and spurring multi-million dollar sales growth will help take Brains Bioceutical straight to the top.

As CCO of Brains Bioceutical, a global manufacturer of naturally-sourced active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), Purves is at the forefront of a new frontier in the research and development of cannabinoids for health and wellness sectors. Responsible for the company's global sales and marketing operations, Purves is poised to diversify the company's unique product offerings while playing a pivotal role in the evolution of cannabinoid science.

"After many years in the pharmaceutical industry, combined with time spent working in the cannabis industry, I have the utmost confidence in what we're doing at Brains Bioceutical," says Bill Purves, Chief Commercial Officer of Brains Bioceutical. "I'm excited to see the potential of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals come to life and the positive impacts this will have in pharmacological advancements. We are looking at the future of disease treatment and prevention here at Brains Bioceutical."

A veteran in both the pharmaceutical and phytocannabinoid industries, Purves is ideally suited to lead Brains Bioceutical's business development strategy, explore new revenue streams and solidify relationships with existing and prospective customers. He started his pharmaceutical career with GlaxoSmithKline in 1994 (known as GlaxoWellcome at the time) as senior financial analyst, before moving into the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company's business operations in Sub-Saharan Africa. Five years later, Purves was promoted to executive director of GlaxoSmithKline's international business development, providing strategic planning and market development support across the company's international business unit.

His entrepreneurial ventures began with Iroko Pharmaceuticals in 2007, where Purves was responsible for establishing the company's global sales and distribution networks for branded generic and specialty prescription products. He then co-founded and acted as managing member of Windhoek Healthcare, a U.S.-based healthcare investment firm, which launched three specialty pharmaceutical companies. Purves entered the medical cannabis space in 2018 when he was hired by Jacana, a Jamaican medical cannabis company, as its CCO and CFO. In these roles, Purves helped transform the start-up into a fully, vertically integrated medical cannabis company with business arms that included research and development, cultivation, production and extraction.

In his current role with Brains Bioceutical, Purves is able to combine his passion and experience in the pharmaceutical industry with his background in working with a medical cannabis start-up. Acknowledging the significant gaps in pharmacological research, Purves is committed to advancing cannabinoid science, generating intellectual property, and spurring investment and innovation in this emerging industry.

"Brains is in a unique position to rapidly capitalize on our industry leading Cannabinoids API via the pharmaceutical industry, and now with Novel Foods Validation in both the EU and UK, Brains will emerge as the industry leader in nutraceuticals. Bill Purves, in his role as Chief Commercial Officer of Brains Bio, is ideally positioned to lead these categories, within an emerging global leader," says Ricky Brar, CEO of Brains Bioceutical. "His experience will be an asset as we continue to innovate and lead in the cannabinoid space."

With ambitious plans for research and development, product expansion, and solidifying global partnerships, Purves is eager to lead Brains Bioceuticals into a new frontier in medicinal and wellness solutions.

For more information on Brains Bio, please visit www.brainsbioceutical.com .

ABOUT BRAINS BIOCEUTICAL CORP

Brains Bio is the leader in evidence-based cannabinoid and phytochemical active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to enhance life and treatment options for consumers and patients. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with operations in the United Kingdom, Brains Bio is one of the only producers of natural hemp-based cannabinoid APIs in the world. Combined with the company's unparalleled expertise and institutional knowledge in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and cannabinoid-based product development, Brains Bio is strategically positioned to be a trailblazer in healthcare innovation across the world.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

This news release contains forward looking statements or forward-looking information ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of securities laws. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Website: www.brainsbio.com

