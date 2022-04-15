2022 GO SMART Award Winners (I)- I3 Systems and the City of Los Angeles

TAIPEI, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Organization of Smart Cities (GO SMART), founded by Taipei City Government in 2019, is committed to becoming a platform for capacity sharing and matchmaking of all the stakeholders in the smart city development. To discover valuable inter-city PoC projects, since the establishment, GO SMART has called for solutions and is having the 4th edition this year. 2022 GO SMART Award attracted 42 projects from over 20 cities. It encourages cross-border and cross-domain smart city development projects from all over of world. After diversified and professional review, this year GSA has 3 winners: "I3 Systems and the City of Los Angeles" from the US; "Taipei Urban Intelligence Center" from Taipei, Taiwan and "Qlue Smart City Project: Alam Sutera Intelligent Mobility System" from Indonesia are the winners. Here is the briefing.

I3 Systems and the City of Los Angeles (PRNewswire)

I3 Systems, working with the City of Los Angeles' Information Technology Agency, Department of Sanitation, and other partners, are building a situational awareness support system based on vision analytics and artificial intelligence that allows the city to proactively support its citizens while reducing Smart City operational costs.

The system design uses mobile video and AI technology to enable city vehicles to serve as advanced edge processing systems for the identification of targeted issues of concern for the city. Once potential problems have been identified, the software will automatically alert impacted city departments via the City's 311 Service Request System. Department staff will have real-time access to data to rapidly resolve any open issues while maintaining personal privacy and respecting civil rights. Local academic institutions are participating in the process to provide cutting-edge vision analytics and AI research. This groundbreaking implementation is being championed by the Department of Sanitation to leverage the schedule of the City's refuse trucks that traverse the width and breadth of the city on a weekly basis and can ensure the city is collecting consistent and reliable data that can be used to drive the city decision-making processes. Long term, this same technology can be deployed on a myriad of city vehicles to further enhance data-driven decision-making processes. Innovative solutions such as this are envisioned to benefit the City's near-term operational needs while also establishing a base platform that will support future planned events as well as providing the opportunity to improve emergency preparedness plans.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GO SMART