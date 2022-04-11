zvoove further expands market leadership in Europe through merger with Dutch SaaS provider Pivoton

WIETMARSCHEN-LOHNE, Germany, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivoton becomes part of the zvoove Group – Accelerated expansion of zvoove's market leadership in the European market for temporary staffing software – Excellent prospects for Pivoton's customers and employees.

The zvoove Group is joining forces with Pivoton Software B. V., one of the largest providers in the market for temporary staffing software in the Netherlands. As a result, zvoove is expanding into another European country with its software for temporary staffing providers. "The Netherlands is one of the most important markets for temporary staffing companies worldwide. The merger has a high strategic value for us and further expands our European market leadership," explains zvoove CEO Oliver Muhr. "At the same time, our customers in Germany and Switzerland will benefit from the transaction, as we now have even more temporary staffing market experts within Europe which are driven to deliver further competitive advantages via innovative software to our customers."

Pivoton has a long history of success in the Netherlands and is one of the leading SaaS providers in the Dutch market for temporary staffing software. Pivoton's SaaS software packages allow customers to establish fast, highly efficient and legally compliant processes from recruiting to billing and payment of employees, which, complemented by other services from Pivoton and its ecosystem of partner companies, bring significant competitive advantages to customers. The company stands for quality, efficiency, innovation and connectivity. The head office is located in Ede, the Netherlands.

As the newest business unit, Pivoton benefits from the strength of the zvoove Group. "The merger opens up excellent prospects and new opportunities for Pivoton's employees and customers. This strengthens our position in the market enormously and we are excited by this growth opportunity," affirms Pivoton CEO Paul van den Bosch. Pivoton CTO Bart Hemmer adds: "By joining forces with zvoove, we can now invest even more and offer our customers further competitive advantages through additional innovation and software offerings."

The zvoove Group develops and sells innovative software solutions for temporary staffing, facility management and the event industries. With more than 3,000 customers and 330 employees, zvoove was formed as the result of the merger of LANDWEHR, rhb, prosoft, BackOffice, and Leviy. The company is located in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

