Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands Marks Fifth Anniversary, Achievements and Milestones

World-class facility offers patients the most advanced medical and orthopedic care north of Houston

HOUSTON, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week marks five years since the opening of Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands with a special focus on offering patients closer pediatric care and emergency services north of Houston. Revolutionary milestones from our multi-disciplinary teams include treating the most complex orthopedic sports injuries of competitive world athletes to our recent 100th adolescent bariatric surgery.

Courtesy of Texas Children’s Hospital (PRNewswire)

"The opening of Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands was a momentous event. I will never forget the team's dedication to building the first pediatric hospital in Montgomery County," said Michelle Riley-Brown, president, Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands. "We're continuously rewarded by the opportunity to provide our specialized pediatric care locally to this community."

Since that day in 2017, close to 900,000 patients have been treated at Texas Children's The Woodlands. Texas Children's also created a unique environment for children at all stages of life.

Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands by the Numbers:

265,447 emergency room visits

47,513 surgeries performed

826,827 patient appointments completed

During the global COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Children's Hospital experts across specialties have led the way regionally in treatment and research with testing, therapeutics and vaccinations. Comprehensive teams continue to work around-the-clock caring for critically ill patients infected with COVID-19.

"I am extremely proud of our entire amazing team, we could not have been so successful to date without the incredible people who show up every day to deliver on the mission and the overwhelming support of this great community. We are so grateful to our patient families for entrusting us with the care of their children," said Dr. Ketrese White, Vice President, Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands.

Since the hospital's bariatric surgery program's inception in May 2018 — Texas Children's became the first Adolescent-Only Bariatric Surgery Center in Texas, and the 7th in the United States. The hospital currently is pursuing accreditation with the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP). A bariatric surgical center achieves MBSAQIP accreditation following a rigorous review process during which it proves that it can maintain certain physical resources, human resources, and standards of practice.

Additionally, a hallmark feature of the campus is Texas Children's Motion Analysis and Human Performance Laboratory, part of the hospital's nationally ranked Orthopedics program and one of the only pediatric labs of its kind in the state.

The laboratory leverages the expertise of a team of physicians, therapists, bio-mechanists and exercise physiologists along with state-of-the-art computer and sensor technology to study, analyze and help improve how the human body moves. The laboratory is equipped with a 3D motion capture system, force platforms, force plate instrumented treadmill, electromyography system and a metabolic cart.

"As we celebrate all that has been accomplished since our opening day, I'm reminded of what was once only a vision of bringing Texas Children's specialized care to the communities north of Houston. I cannot express how proud and thankful I am of every single person who not only helped bring that dream to fruition, but who has also worked tirelessly over the past five years to carry it far beyond what I could have ever imagined," said Mark A. Wallace, President and CEO of Texas Children's Hospital.

Opened in 2017, the 550,000-square-foot facility serves children and families and offers inpatient and outpatient specialty pediatric care.

Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands offers specialty pediatric care in areas that include cancer, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, diabetes and endocrinology, urology, sports medicine, gastroenterology and nutrition, plastic surgery, otolaryngology, allergy and immunology, dermatology, adolescent medicine and physician rehabilitation.

Hospital facilities include:

24 emergency center rooms

74 acute care rooms

5 radiology rooms

5 operating rooms

3 specialty care locations

Along with serving families throughout The Woodlands area, Texas Children's serves families in counties throughout Greater North Houston including Montgomery, Walker, Grimes, Liberty, Harris, Polk, San Jacinto and Hardin.

Texas Children's Hospital is ranked third among the best children's hospitals nationally by U.S. News & World Report, and first in Texas. For more information or to book an appointment, visit women.texaschildrens.org.

About Texas Children's Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital, a not-for-profit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The hospital includes the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, go to www.texaschildrens.org. Get the latest news by visiting the online newsroom and Twitter at twitter.com/texaschildrens.

(PRNewsfoto/Texas Children's Hospital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas Children's Hospital