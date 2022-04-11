SunPower to Announce First-Quarter 2022 Results on May 5, 2022

Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Events to be webcast at: http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will discuss its first-quarter 2022 financial results on a conference call, Thursday, May 5 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The call-in number is (877) 371-5747 conference ID 5479606, passcode: SunPower, or the webcast can be accessed from SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

SunPower Logo. (PRNewsFoto/SunPower Corp.)
SunPower Logo. (PRNewsFoto/SunPower Corp.)(PRNewswire)

The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm at 1:05 p.m. PST on May 5, 2021.

About SunPower 
Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunpower-to-announce-first-quarter-2022-results-on-may-5-2022-301522372.html

SOURCE SunPower Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.