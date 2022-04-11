Realestate.com.kh Partners with Realsee to Transform Real Estate in Emerging Markets

BEIJING, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Realsee, a world-leading space digitalization integrated solution provider, officially entered into strategic cooperation with Realestate.com.kh, a real estate portal platform in Cambodia. The partnership will facilitate the sharing of technology and allow both parties to jointly explore new ways to advance the digitalization of real estate.

As a pioneer in digital space capture and processing, Realsee has taken the lead in the large-scale application of 3D reconstruction technology in China. Realsee has not only developed VR hardware acquisition equipment applicable to a range of industries and use cases, but also launched VR inspection, and AI-design functionality. These products have revolutionized the real estate transaction experience for homebuyers and sellers around the world. As of the end of 2021, Realsee had completed the 3D reconstruction of more than 18.44 million physical spaces generating more than 1.6 billion VR views annually.

Built on its advantages in technological leadership and low cost digital space solutions, Realsee has been adopted by more than 100 brands across 27 countries. After formalizing cooperation with Realsee, Realestate.com.kh will fully integrate a range of digital real estate solutions into its network, creating digital twins for potentially tens of thousands of new and existing properties. Realsee's VR solutions offer users the ability to experience lifelike restorations of properties, providing a high level of detail include property dimensions, orientation, surrounding environment – all seamlessly accessed through mobile or web browser.

In the era of COVID-19, VR is making property inspections safer, faster, and easier. Thomas O'Sullivan, CEO of Realestate.com.kh, pointed out that, "Customers usually prefer online housing inspection at present. VR-based housing inspection created by Realsee integrates everything into a 3D space with a more immersive panoramic effect and provides customers with an immersive house inspection experience. This cooperation with Realsee will not only provide a truly improved experience for offline property seekers, but also create significant benefits and value for real estate developers and brokers."

