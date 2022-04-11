MGIC Announces Support for MISMO JSON API Rate Estimate

MGIC MI Rate Quotes Now Available Through Industry Standard JSON API

MILWAUKEE, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) and the nation's first private mortgage insurer, announced today that it is fully enabled to integrate with lenders and technology partners wanting to utilize the recently announced industry standard MISMO JSON API for mortgage insurance estimated rate quotes.1 The MISMO API will access MGIC's risk based MiQ pricing ensuring accuracy and consistency throughout the mortgage origination lifecycle.

"Our dedication to leading and fulfilling efforts to bring JSON API integrations and standards to market stems from listening to the requests and needs from our lending customers and technology partners," said Leslie Malicki, Director of Product Development at MGIC. "Our REST based API is lighter weight and higher performing than traditional implementations and intended to be one of our best-in-class solutions for the industry."

1 The press release from MBA announcing the MISMO JSON API for Estimated MI Rate Quotes can be found here. MISMO Members can access the MI Rate Quote API in the Resource Library housed on MISMO's Collaboration Site (MISMO Connect) here. Non-Members can access the MI Rate Quote API here.

About MGIC (NYSE:MTG)

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

View original content:

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation