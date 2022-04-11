Jobcase Strengthens Engineering Leadership while Further Investing in Workforce Data Expertise

CTO, Paw Andersen joins team as Tony Deigh moves into Chief Data Officer role

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobcase , an online community dedicated to empowering and advocating for workers, announced the appointment of Paw Andersen as its Chief Technology Officer. In various roles, Andersen has helped build and transform several technology businesses over the last 20+ years, notably as a senior engineering leader at Uber and most recently as CTO for Metromile. He brings a wealth of experience from many different tech sectors such as GIS, fintech, and e-commerce, and in organizations of all sizes. At Jobcase, Andersen will be responsible for leading technological growth and staff, enabling the company to build innovative and empowering solutions for both members and workers.

"Jobcase supports and connects millions of workers everyday as they help one another navigate to their 'better tomorrow'. In order to continue building the world-class, go-to platform workers so rightly deserve, we need to continue scaling our best-in-class engineering team and technology stack," said Fred Goff, co-founder and CEO of Jobcase. "With the CTO baton passed to Paw, and Tony focusing his efforts on unlocking the value in data for our members, I am confident Jobcase will continue doing just that. We are humbled and proud to have Paw join our leadership team, and I am so excited for the acceleration in breadth and depth of impact we will now have in empowering workers."

Before joining Jobcase, Andersen served as CTO for Metromile, a tech disruptor in the auto insurance space, where he led their efforts with machine learning to provide usage-based cost savings and a customer-centric experience. Prior to that, he spent many years in senior leadership at various burgeoning tech companies such as Uber and Groupon. He was most notably a senior leader of engineering in Uber's Advanced Technology group, where he grew his team from 27 to 700 at a time when Uber was filling up to 10,000 new driver jobs a day.

Andersen is very passionate about missions that evolve society for the better and feels Jobcase's focus on the challenges of working people is fundamental to the health of our economy. He's proud of the role he had in creating hundreds of thousands of work opportunities with Uber and recognizes that his new role can help affect change in many other areas of the workforce.

"Jobcase's mission of 'empowerment through community' really speaks to me. I love the challenge of creating technology that can help workers achieve a better future," said Andersen. "It feels like I'm closing the circle on the journey I started at Uber. Beyond the mission, the Jobcase team itself is what sealed the deal. I've had the pleasure of meeting so many smart and passionate people from different teams at the company. The strong culture is really infectious, and I look forward to being a part of helping Jobcase make a difference on a whole new level."

Andersen will be replacing former CTO, Tony Deigh, who is transitioning into a new role as Chief Data Officer. In his new role, Diegh will bring a new level of focus to leveraging deep data in labor markets and worker dynamics to create a better experience for members and employers alike.

"I am extremely enthusiastic about my partnership with Paw," said Deigh. "His history of growing high-performance engineering organizations means great things for our members."

Founded in 2015, Jobcase is dedicated to empowering and advocating for the world's workers. As a social platform, Jobcase helps more than 130 million registered members lead better work lives – providing access to jobs, tools, resources, and a supportive community. Jobcase technology also powers a network of job sites and many nonprofit-driven activities via its Jobcase network. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Boston, Jobcase is a Workday Ventures Partner and an industry-affiliate of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL). Jobcase also collaborates with employers, nonprofits, and government agencies to both improve and diversify access to opportunity and participation in the workforce.

