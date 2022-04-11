Global pharma organizations back Turn Biotechnologies to advance its cell rejuvenation program

Daewoong Pharmaceutical, HanAll Biopharma join Astellas Venture Management and other VCs in oversubscribed funding round to accelerate Turn Bio's preclinical advances in multiple therapeutic areas

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines to cure untreatable, age-related conditions, today announced that it closed an oversubscribed fundraising round to support the next stage of its development.

Global backing shows confidence that Turn Bio's technology will lead to cures for now-untreatable diseases

Investments from two international pharmaceutical organizations and a venture capital group associated with a third underscored widespread interest in Turn Bio's unique cell rejuvenation therapy, which is built on the company's proprietary ERA™ platform.

International pharmaceutical industry backing came from three groups:

Astellas Venture Management LLC, a venture capital organization within Astellas Pharma, which is actively engaged in business as an R&D-driven global pharmaceutical company with the business philosophy to "Contribute toward improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products";

Daewoong Pharmaceutical, recognized as one of the world's most collaborative pharmaceutical companies; and

HanAll Biopharma, which is conducting innovative research in ophthalmology, immunology, oncology, neurology, and produces therapeutics in endocrine, circulatory and urological diseases.

"The attention and support Turn Bio is receiving from organizations around the world shows the confidence companies have in our ability to utilize our proprietary technology platforms to develop cures for now-untreatable conditions that afflict millions of people globally," said CEO Anja Krammer. "Turn Bio is closer to proving that cell rejuvenation will transform how medicine treats human disease – and ultimately extends the human healthspan."

An executive from HanAll acknowledged the importance of Turn Bio's work.

"Many age-related diseases have long been significant areas of unmet patient need," said Dr. Almira Chabi, chief medical officer and chief development officer at HanAll Pharmaceutical International, a U.S. organization HanAll created to strengthen its R&D. "Turn Bio's innovative platform may bring a pivotal transformation to a wide array of therapeutic areas. HanAll is committing support and investment to help realize the full potential of this pioneering technology as Turn Bio advances to a new phase of growth."

The round also attracted investment from LongeVC, which is focused on accelerating companies' development in the longevity space; ThreeD Capital, which invests in disruptive technologies, and Vitality Healthspan Foundation. Existing investors, Methuselah Fund, Formic Ventures and Shanda Group, increased their investments this round.

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level. The company's proprietary mRNA platform technology, ERA™, restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores the cells' ability to prevent or treat disease, and heal or regenerate tissue and will help to fight incurable chronic diseases.

The company is currently completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, as well as developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

