Experion's compelling debut as a Major Contender in the Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 by Everest Group

DALLAS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experion Technologies, a global IT solutions company enabling enterprises with future-ready digital solutions, announced that Everest Group – a leading global research firm, has positioned it as a 'Major Contender' in Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. Experion has been recognized for its core expertise in digital product engineering services that drive new revenue streams, digitize business processes, and help improve operational efficiency and productivity.

Manoj Balraj, EVP - Business Development at Experion Technologies, said, "Over the years, we invested with rigor and focus in growing specific capabilities around digital technologies. Today we have large customers who testify Experion's capabilities in digital transformation engagements and digital product engineering. This acknowledgment from Everest Group is incredibly inspiring for all of us at Experion Technologies."

"Experion Technologies has emerged as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. The company has been supporting its clients across prototyping, development, testing, and maintenance of digital products in areas such as smart utilities, connected vehicles, smart mobility, and retail. Their investments in establishing Centers of Excellence (CoE) covering leading technology areas, such as cloud, AI, computer vision, and data & analytics, as well as labs for hardware and software testing have been instrumental in supporting clients in their digital product engineering endeavours. Clients particularly acknowledge Experion Technologies' customer-centric approach, domain knowledge, and high flexibility during engagements," said Akshat Vaid, Vice President at Everest Group.

The report highlighted the following as Experion's key areas of strength (Full Report):

Significant investments were made to establish labs and CoEs and develop IPs in domains such as cloud engineering, IoT, testing, AI/ML, analysis, and computer vision.

Notably recognized for its customer-centric approach, strong domain knowledge, and high flexibility of the team.

Highly appreciated for its willingness to engage in emerging commercial constructs such as risk-reward and revenue sharing models.

About Experion

Experion Technologies is a global IT solutions company enabling enterprises with future-ready digital solutions by harnessing its unmatched expertise in product engineering. As a digital transformation partner to 350+ global customers across 35 countries, Experion is focused to create meaningful value, innovation, and shared success for its customers, partners, and society. For details, visit https://www.experionglobal.com/

For more information, contact: manoj.balraj@experionglobal.com

