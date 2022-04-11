Critical Alert Unveils New Features and Enhancements to CommonPath Enterprise with Version 2.8, Strengthening Patient Event Management Portfolio

Updates include enhancements to the intuitive workflow builder, ability to create staff assignment calendars and assign staff across departments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Alert, a TigerConnect Company, today announced the release of CommonPath Enterprise Platform version 2.8. Part of the Critical Alert Patient Event Management portfolio, CommonPath Enterprise Platform version 2.8 adds encryption of HL7 data to protect sensitive patient information, integration with leading Clinical Communication and Collaboration solutions, as well as enhancements to existing capabilities such as assignment planning and alarm panel configurations.

Critical Alert logo (PRNewswire)

"In the acute care space, seconds matter. The CommonPath Enterprise Platform allows health care workers to focus on the hard work of saving lives," said Wil Lukens, General Manager, Critical Alert. "As pioneers in patient communication and monitoring, we know how important these upgrades are to our customers. We will continue to be responsive to feedback and make meaningful enhancements to our software to benefit the end-user and provide the most value to our customers."

Used in healthcare settings ranging from hospitals to ambulatory surgery centers, the CommonPath Enterprise Platform includes nurse call, alarm management and event notification, and patient experience management. Version 2.8 includes an intuitive workflow builder and staff assignment client.

CommonPath Enterprise Platform 2.8 enables easy administration, high availability, and an extensive library of clinical integrations. Customers also have access to 24/7 technical support, the ability to integrate with a Clinical Care and Collaboration (CC&C) platform, and FDA Class II Alarm Management and Event Notification. With upgraded redundancy features, organizations will be able to minimize downtime and deploy virtual servers to ensure high availability. Customers can also configure the platform to their needs, ensuring they can respond rapidly to the alarms that matter most.

Facilities who are interested in transitioning to Critical Alert's CommonPath Enterprise Platform version 2.8 can contact Tony Natale, Sr. Director of Sales, (tnatale@criticalalert.com) for more information.

CommonPath Enterprise Platform version 2.8 underscores Critical Alert's commitment to delivering innovative healthcare solutions that ease the burden of clinical workers and contribute to improving the quality of patient care.

About Critical Alert

Critical Alert enables hospitals and healthcare enterprises to give patients a voice, empower clinical staff with actionable intelligence, and unburden their support and IT teams. Critical Alert delivers cost-effective enterprise-class, software-based products, services, and strategies. CommonPath Enterprise is a software-driven patient communications platform, FDA-cleared as a Class II Medical Device, and includes UL-1069 nurse call, overlay software to modernize legacy nurse call systems, patient experience monitoring, advanced clinical analytics, and a portfolio of integrated partner offerings. Critical Alert is part of the TigerConnect family of clinical collaboration and communication solutions. To learn more about Critical alert, visit www.criticalalert.com.

About TigerConnect

TigerConnect transforms healthcare with the industry's most widely adopted clinical collaboration platform – uniquely modernizing how doctors, nurses, care teams, patients, and data connect. With solutions spanning care communication, patient engagement, scheduling, alarm notifications, nurse call, and more, TigerConnect accelerates productivity, reduces costs, and improves patient outcomes, safely and securely. Trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations for user-friendly yet enterprise-ready solutions, TigerConnect delivers 99.99% verifiable uptime for more than 10 million messages each day. To learn more about TigerConnect, visit www.tigerconnect.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Critical Alert