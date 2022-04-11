BORANETWORK, BORA 2.0 White Paper and Brand Site Released

BORA 2.0 Governance Council, Tokenomics, and Community Channel Contents Disclosed

Airdrop event will be held from April 11th

SEOUL, South Korea, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BORANETWORK (CEO Gyehan Song) announced on April 11 that it releases the BORA 2.0 white paper and brand site (borachain.io).

BORANETWORK, which had announced the BORA 2.0 renewal blueprint through the BORA 2.0 Partners Day in February, introduced specific details such as the BORA 2.0 Governance Council, Tokenomics, and community channels through the white paper and brand site released this day.

About 20 companies participate in the Governance Council, including Sandbox Network, Collab ASIA, Kakao Entertainment, Legendaries, Kakao VX, Lion Heart Studio, Kakao Games, Wemade, XL Games, Neowiz, Mobirix, Neptune, Metabora, Haegin, Burke O'Sully, Hyperithm, Krosslab, Krust Universe, and Kakao Enterprise.

The Governance Council operates each of the BORA 2.0 nodes and actively participates in decision-making for the benefit of the BORA ecosystem. Metabora was appointed as the first chairperson, and the Governance Council has 4 committees according to each business areas: Token, Content, Technology, and Marketing.

Meanwhile, BORA Tokenomics for issuance of service tokens and NFTs by various entities, strengthening the distribution environment, smooth liquidity supply management, security of token economy sustainability in the ecosystem, and aggressive investment for growth development 2.0, was released.

According to this, inflation and permanent lockup mechanisms are introduced, and all tokens are distributed to five pools: Liquidity pool, Ecosystem pool, Community pool, Governance Council pool, and Reserve pool, which is to be used for expansion & growth of the BORA 2.0 platform. It was decided at the GC General Assembly on April 8 that inflation is to be introduced at a competitive level and decreasing every year in consideration of the market competition.

In addition, in order to alleviate the one-way communication that was previously conducted, a window has been prepared for the community to come together, and Medium, Twitter, Telegram, and Discord will be operated as the main channels.

Vincent Lim (CBO of BORANETWORK) said, "The Bora platform plans to create a healthy environment where high-quality content for users and NFT projects can be showcased within the Bora ecosystem, together with growth of Governance Council."

On the other hand, BORANETWORK will conduct an airdrop event to revitalize the community from April 11, and conduct various events based on social referrals and through a lottery among BORA social channel followers.

