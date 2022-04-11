BIOSYNTHETIC® TECHNOLOGIES WILL PITCH AT THE 2022 NREL INDUSTRY GROWTH FORUM

INDIANAPOLIS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosynthetic® Technologies, LLC today announced that it will pitch at the upcoming 2022 NREL Industry Growth Forum April 13-14, 2022.

Biosynthetic® Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of biobased synthetic compounds called Estolides that are made from organic fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils. These highly functional biosynthetic oils have numerous uses in lubricant, automotive, marine, pharma and personal care applications and can be used as the primary base oil of a formulation, a component of a base oil co-blend, or even as an additive. For more information visit www.biosynthetic.com. (PRNewsfoto/Biosynthetic Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Biosynthetic® Technologies, LLC will pitch at the upcoming 2022 NREL Industry Growth Forum on April 13-14, 2022 .

The U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced recently the list of 40 presenters for the 2022 NREL Industry Growth Forum (IGF). The selected companies represent a wide range of clean and sustainable technology startups from around the world. This is the 27th year of the event, which is set for April 13–14 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

In its 27th year, the Industry Growth Forum (IGF) is the premier event for cleantech entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from industry and the public sector to build relationships, showcase innovative technologies, and identify disruptive business solutions. Mark Miller, CEO of Biosynthetic Technologies will pitch on the "Growth Stage" at this globally recognized conference.

"We are very proud to be one of the growth stage companies to present at this year's 2022 NREL Industry Growth Forum (IGF) in Denver, CO.", says Mark Miller, CEO Biosynthetic Technologies. "The market is in desperate need of sustainable and biobased base oils and additives that deliver superior performance in all conditions and applications. With manufacturers looking for more sustainable products that will facilitate their corporate carbon neutrality and other ES&G initiatives, the time has come for our patented Estolide Technology as alternatives to carbon intensive petroleum products.

The forum is a one-of-a-kind opportunity in the sustainable technologies space as the premier event for cleantech entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from industry and the public sector to build relationships, highlight innovative technologies, and identify disruptive business solutions. NREL facilitates connections between innovative startups and motivated investors to drive innovation to market for impact. For more information, including the agenda, participating companies, sponsors, and registration details, visit the NREL Industry Growth Forum website.

About Biosynthetic® Technologies LLC:

Biosynthetic® Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of biobased synthetic compounds called Estolides that are made from organic fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils. These highly functional biosynthetic oils have numerous uses in personal care. Biosynthetic Technologies strives to make their mark on the world by delivering innovations for a sustainable future. For more information about Biosynthetic™ Technologies, please visit www.biosynthetic.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Biosynthetic Technologies