Best In Class MD and FIGUR8 Partner to Advance Patient Access to Precision Musculoskeletal Health Management

BOSTON and NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership unites Best In Class MD , the leading orthopedic telehealth platform with access to the nation's top orthopedic physicians, and FIGUR8 , the digital health company that's developed the most advanced wearable musculoskeletal health decision support technology on the market. Building on the two companies' shared mission in forging a new standard of care in advancing musculoskeletal health, the partnership creates the first offering of its kind on the market that combines precision musculoskeletal analytics with world-class orthopedic care.

To date, the lack of codified, accurate and objective data for musculoskeletal conditions has been one of the industry's biggest challenges. FIGUR8's breakthrough technology delivers data on key musculoskeletal biomarkers — including range of motion, movement quality, strength and functional mobility — and accurately pinpoints the source and severity of an injury while showing real-time recovery visibility.

"We're excited to be charting a new course in the delivery of musculoskeletal health management together with Best In Class MD, which has built the deepest roster of world-class musculoskeletal clinicians," said Nan-Wei Gong, co-founder and CEO of FIGUR8. "With this partnership, FIGUR8 and Best In Class MD are combining the best musculoskeletal data available with the best orthopedic physicians in the country to deliver best in class orthopedic care and optimal patient outcomes."

Best In Class MD brings an unmatched network of the nation's foremost orthopedic physicians — accepting only the top 1% of the nation's orthopedic specialists — and a scalable, HIPAA-compliant and URAC-accredited telehealth platform, providing on-demand access to patients seeking musculoskeletal consultations with leading orthopedic physicians across the country.

"We founded Best In Class MD with the mission to enable direct access to world-class experts and personalized treatment plans," said Dr. Benedict Nwachukwu, CEO and cofounder of Best In Class MD and an orthopedic surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery. "FIGUR8 brings objective and meaningful data to the standard musculoskeletal clinical assessment in a way that's never been done before, equipping Best In Class MD's physicians with precision analytics to support diagnostic and treatment decisions for musculoskeletal conditions. Patients look to Best In Class MD for trusted and individualized plans of care for their musculoskeletal health, and our partnership with FIGUR8 further delivers on Best In Class MD's mission."

More than 1.7 billion people suffer from musculoskeletal conditions, according to the World Health Organization. Musculoskeletal disorders account for one of the largest categories of workplace injuries, accounting for over 50 percent of workers' compensation costs according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. FIGUR8's advanced musculoskeletal assessment solution — developed over years of R&D by MIT engineers in collaboration with Mass General Brigham clinicians — enables a full musculoskeletal and orthopedic assessment to be conducted in less than 15 minutes.

About Best In Class MD (BICMD)

BICMD is an integrated telehealth platform built to provide consumers and enterprises with immediate and direct access to a national network of leading medical doctors for personalized expert medical opinions. By increasing access to the country's top providers, BICMD is on a mission to solve the well-defined challenge of obtaining medical certainty. To learn more, visit www.bicmd.com .

About FIGUR8

FIGUR8 is creating the most advanced wearable musculoskeletal (MSK) technology on the market. Its powerful, lightweight system combines clinically smart biosensors, intuitive software and AI to improve musculoskeletal health at every point of care — from injury through full recovery. FIGUR8 has developed the first musculoskeletal diagnostics decision support system of its kind that can accurately pinpoint the source and severity of an injury while showing real-time recovery visibility. Powering FIGUR8's solution is breakthrough technology developed over years by MIT engineers in collaboration with Mass General Brigham clinicians. For more info, visit www.figur8tech.com .

