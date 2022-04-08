LivePerson upgrades Conversation Assist to supercharge agents with real-time AI recommendations

Enhanced recommendation engine for content and bots puts Conversational AI

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc . (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced significant upgrades to its Conversation Assist capabilities, which provide agents with AI-driven, real-time recommendations for inserting content and bots directly into customer conversations with a single click.

Conversation Assist arms agents with the right answers and AI support to help customers get help or purchase products.

With Conversation Assist, agents remain in full control of providing the best customer experiences. They can easily personalize any recommended text before sending, as well as remove bots from conversations as needed.

New enhancements to Conversation Assist's recommendation engine include:

The ability to draw from several recommendation sources at once, including a brand's knowledge base, automations built through LivePerson's Conversation Builder, and bots from third-party platforms like DialogFlow and Watson .

An intuitive interface presenting multiple recommendations inline in the conversation, allowing agents to select the best one for the job.

An easy-to-use dashboard of rich analytics, empowering brands to continuously monitor and improve recommendation performance and agent engagement.

Conversation Assist drives meaningful outcomes for consumers, agents, and brands, including:

Improved consumer sentiment

Reduced agent handle time and time to respond

Increased number of concurrent agent conversations

Reduced time to onboard new agents

Increased revenue

A major British telco brand uses Conversation Assist to increase efficiency and compliance accuracy for sales conversations. By taking advantage of over 15,000 bot recommendations per month, the brand has seen estimated productivity savings of 5 minutes per conversation, as well as agent handling time reduction of 13.5%, all while increasing sales.

"LivePerson's Conversational AI helps brands better understand customer intents, connect across channels, and deliver meaningful outcomes. Powered by our natural-feeling AI, Conversation Assist's enhanced recommendation engine helps balance the efficiency of bots and human touch of a brand's agents to provide consumers with even more efficient and helpful conversations," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson.

Conversation Assist is a fully integrated solution within LivePerson's Conversational Cloud, which powers customer care and commerce across industries including retail, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, and more.

For more information, please visit www.liveperson.com.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is a leading Conversational AI company creating digital experiences that are Curiously Human. Every person is unique, and our technology makes it possible for companies to treat their audiences that way at scale. Our customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial, can now meet consumers where they are across social media, messaging, email, voice, and more. Nearly a billion conversational interactions are powered by our Conversational Cloud each month. Out of that comes a uniquely rich data set for AI for brands to build connections that are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding LivePerson that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to financial guidance, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It should be clearly understood that the current information and beliefs upon which we base our expectations may change. Although these expectations may change, we are under no obligation to inform you if they do. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: major public health issues, and specifically the pandemic caused by the spread of COVID-19; delays in our implementation cycles; customer retention and their purchase of additional services, attracting new customers and new consumer users of our consumer services; concerns relating to the Internet that could result in new legislation or negative public perception; risks related to new regulatory or other legal requirements that could materially impact our business; risks relating to governmental export controls risks related to industry-specific regulation and unfavorable industry-specific laws, regulations or interpretive positions; future regulation of the Internet or mobile devices; failures or security breaches in our services, those of our third party providers, or customers; risks related to the regulation or possible misappropriation of personal information belonging to our customers' digital users; technology systems beyond our control and technology-related defects that could disrupt the LivePerson services, risks related to protecting our intellectual property rights or potential infringement of the intellectual property rights of third parties; risks associated with the use of AI in our product offerings; errors, failures or "bugs" in our products may be difficult to correct; our ability to license necessary third party products or software for use in our products and services, and our ability to successfully integrate third party software;legal liability and/or negative publicity for the services provided to consumers via our technology platforms. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are referred to the reports and documents filed from time to time by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements.

