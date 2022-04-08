InventHelp Presents Riding Mower Assistant (JXA-117)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My husband had always used a lawn mower but after having problems with his knees he had difficulty getting on and off safely," said the inventor from Fort White Fla. "I thought of this idea to help provide assistance when entering or exiting the mower deck."

She created a prototype for PULL BAR that fulfills the need for a bar or handle device that could be affixed to any zero-turn riding lawn mower for safe entrance and exit. This invention provides an easy accessible component to hold onto, providing stability and safety. Additionally, this could help reduce slips, falls and potential associated injuries.

The original design was submitted to the Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

