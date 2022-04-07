Tickets For Less Continues Retail Expansion

Announces Acquisition of Ticket Express

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets For Less®, one of North America's fastest growing event distribution companies, has announced the acquisition of Ticket Express, a leading Midwest reseller located in Omaha, Neb. Ticket Express has serviced fans across the state of Nebraska and Western Iowa for nearly 30 years and will operate under the Tickets For Less brand.

With the Tickets For Less brand already reaching across the region with local media, sports and music partnerships, this strategic acquisition positions the local retailer as the go-to ticket option for fans across the central U.S. Armed with an aligned customer service value, Tickets For Less will now service local markets from office locations in Omaha, Neb. and Tuscaloosa, Ala., along with their headquarters in the Kansas City region. Chad Carr, owner and founder of Ticket Express, will join the Tickets For Less team as Nebraska Area Manager.

The Ticket Express acquisition adds to the Tickets For Less history of growing by partnership, including the most recent acquisition of Just Tix out of San Francisco, Calif., which was finalized last month. Other acquisitions include Ticket Solutions, Ace Sports and Brickhouse Tickets.

About Tickets For Less

Founded in 2004, Tickets For Less is one of the fastest growing event distribution companies in North America and is the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and live entertainment, consistently receiving highly rated customer reviews. Tickets For Less' success is rooted in their ability to provide an easy ticket buying experience to their customer with no service fees or surprises at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com). In 2020, Ticket Solutions, an industry leader in hospitality, fan travel, VIP corporate ticketing and premium experiences joined the Tickets For Less family. Ticket Solutions is now the go-to market brand for all Tickets For Less business-to-business operations (www.ticketsolutions.com).

About Ticket Express

Founded in 1992, Ticket Express is a local ticket reseller located in Omaha, Neb. with access to nationwide sports, concert and theater events. As the leading reseller for Nebraska Cornhusker football and the College World Series, Ticket Express has serviced fans across the state of Nebraska and Western Iowa. Built around top tier customer service, Ticket Express offers consumers a transparent experience when buying and selling tickets. (www.ticketexpress.com).

