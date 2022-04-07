Siemens Software expands Xcelerator as a Service; SaaS business transition accelerating

Transition to Software as a Service (SaaS) business accelerating, passing $200M in cloud annual recurring revenue

Cloud-based version of Siemens' NX product design and engineering software now available as part of Xcelerator as a Service

Siemens' comprehensive digital twin is helping sustainability-focused startups to develop innovative solutions to global challenges ranging from ocean monitoring to underwater agriculture.

DETROIT, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today that its transition to a software-as-a-service (SaaS) led business is progressing well and its momentum is increasing. Cloud related Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) surpassed $200M as of the end of Q1 FY2022, equaling 6% of total ARR. Growth continued to accelerate in the second quarter. At the 2022 Siemens Media & Analyst Conference (MAC), Siemens highlighted how a range of companies from global industry leaders to startups are using Siemens' software to create and leverage the industry's most comprehensive digital twin to digitally transform and address global challenges. It also announced that it has expanded Xcelerator as a Service, with the addition of NX™ X, cloud-based computer aided design (CAD).

Tony Hemmelgarn, President and CEO, Siemens Digital Industries Software (PRNewswire)

"Last year we announced our transition to a SaaS-led business and introduced Xcelerator as a Service. Customers are responding enthusiastically – ready to embrace the cloud to accelerate their digital transformations," said Tony Hemmelgarn, CEO and president, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "Siemens is transforming our business, so we can help our customers transform their industries, making our portfolio easier to access, more open, and integrated."

Xcelerator is Siemens' comprehensive, integrated portfolio of software, services and an application development platform, designed to help companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. Xcelerator as a Service (XaaS) makes the Xcelerator portfolio more accessible, scalable and flexible, with a subscription offering that takes advantage of cloud computing to provide powerful new capabilities across the Xcelerator portfolio that is designed to help speed digital transformation for Siemens' customers.

Across the world, companies of all sizes are adopting solutions from the Xcelerator portfolio to solve their business challenges and drive competitive advantage. At the 2022 MAC, Siemens highlighted how Italian startup Nemo's Garden and autonomous ocean data collection specialists, Saildrone, are taking advantage of the accessibility of Xcelerator as a Service to level up their development efforts and to innovative more quickly. Global automotive OEMS such as Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation and Daimler Truck have both chosen Siemens' Xcelerator as their platform of choice as they explore carbon-neutral futures.

"When I first saw Siemens' digital twin technology, I was mesmerized. Nemo's Garden is a one-of-a-kind system and we need to adapt to each environment where it is to be installed. If you can model that environment virtually before you start, you can foresee the challenges and address them in the best way," said Luca Gamberini, Co-Founder, Nemo's Garden. "We have seen benefits in understanding the flow of water around the shapes of our biospheres. We have a greater understanding of the points of stress on the structure around the biospheres. We also understand how the different interactions of solar radiation, the temperature and all the physical factors, act on the plants. All thanks to the ability of the digital twin to replicate our system."

Siemens is adding industry-leading design and engineering software to Xcelerator as a Service with the new NX X, a packaged solution that combines capabilities of Siemens' NX™ software, centralized storage capacity and native collaboration delivered via industry leading hosting partners. With NX X, software upgrades, back-up and hardware requirements are handled by Siemens and its hosting partners, making sure software is up to date and running on leading-edge hardware.

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit siemens.com/software or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Where today meets tomorrow.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €62.3 billion and net income of €6.7 billion. As of September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Siemens NX X is a packaged solution that combines capabilities of Siemens’ NX™ software, centralized storage capacity and native collaboration delivered via industry leading hosting partners. (PRNewswire)

Siemens Logo (PRNewsfoto/Siemens) (PRNewsfoto/Siemens) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Siemens Digital Industries Software