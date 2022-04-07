LiveHire and Filtered Announce Strategic Alliance to Deliver Next Generation Total Talent and Direct Sourcing Solutions

MIAMI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveHire Ltd. (ASX: LVH), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform connecting companies and candidates, and Filtered, a leading end-to-end technical hiring platform, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver breakthrough technology solutions to the extended workforce.

The stakes for finding, attracting, and hiring the right talent have never been higher, and as the contingent workforce grows, there is a critical need to source, screen, authenticate and validate candidates in bulk and at speed. This strategic partnership will allow organizations to advance their direct sourcing initiatives, providing AI-powered technology capabilities to assess, screen, and interview candidates in bulk while reducing program spend and time to submit.

"The extended workforce is a key tenant of the Future of Work, necessitating a more strategic and innovative approach towards direct sourcing," said Christopher J. Dwyer, SVP of Research at Ardent Partners and Managing Director of the Future of Work Exchange. "The partnership between LiveHire and Filtered is a pure reflection of 'Direct Sourcing 2.0,' which leverages next-generation tools and technology to facilitate deeper talent matches."

According to Ardent Partners, the global business landscape experienced a sharp uptick in the utilization of non-employee labor as a direct result of the pandemic's sweeping impact on business and human interaction. Going into the pandemic, 43.5% of the average organization's total workforce was considered "contingent". Today, that number sits at 47%.

"Our strategic partnership with Filtered will enable our customers to further improve their ability to engage and hire the best talent, whether permanent or contingent," says Christy Forest, LiveHire CEO. "LiveHire's powerful AI-powered solution paired with Filtered's automated interviews and technical skills evaluations will positively transform the recruiter and candidate experience while reducing time to hire."

"We are excited about our strategic partnership with LiveHire," says Dan Finnigan, Filtered CEO. "The ability to enable candidates to take a single interview, assess them for their real, unbiased, on-the-job skills, all while operating within the LiveHire platform is a powerful combination. It offers both the job seeker and talent seeker serious value in terms of DE&I, visibility, match and speed to hire. The synergy of our platforms offers an experience and outcome for both parties which are unmatched in the marketplace today."

About LiveHire

LiveHire is a globally-leading recruitment and contingent direct sourcing platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers to deliver Total Talent and Direct Sourcing solutions. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 150 clients across 20 verticals globally. For more information, visit www.livehire.com/us .

About Filtered

Founded in 2018, Filtered is an automated technical interview platform used by Fortune 500 companies and the world's fastest growing startups to hire technical talent faster. Built from the ground up, Filtered is reinventing the interview process with evaluations that replicate real on-the-job environments, boost collaboration and unlock insights into a candidates' skill sets, problem-solving abilities and culture fit. Filtered is dramatically reducing interview-to-hire, days-to-fill, and cost-per-hire ratios. For more information, visit www.filtered.ai .

