InventHelp Inventor Develops Multi-purpose Portable Torch (DAL-132)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a portable, hand-held torch that can be adjusted to meet the ever-changing requirements of the user," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the OXY-HYDROGEN TORCH. My versatile design can be used for a variety of tasks like cutting metal, repairing jewelry and even searing meats when cooking."

The patent-pending invention provides a multi-purpose portable torch for consumer and commercial applications. In doing so, it eliminates the need for multiple torches to perform different types of work. As a result, it can be used for cutting, cooking and jewelry repair. The invention features an adjustable and versatile design that is safe and easy to use with no hazardous fumes. Additionally, it is ideal for hobbyists, do-it-yourselfers, tradesmen, chefs and people needing to cut metal, fuse glass, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAL-132, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

