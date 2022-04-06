LAFC AND PEPSI LAUNCH 'SCARVES UP FOR GOOD' COMMUNITY PROGRAM

New LAFC and Pepsi Scarf Sculpture Unveiled To Celebrate Fan Traditions and Represent Community Commitment In Pepsi Plaza at Banc of California Stadium

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and PepsiCo Beverages North America today officially launched the 'Scarves Up For Good' community giveback program with the unveiling of the LAFC and Pepsi Scarf Sculpture in Pepsi Plaza at Banc of California Stadium.

"The Scarves Up For Good community program is reflective of the kind of collaboration among our Club, partners and community that has always been our goal," said Larry Freedman, LAFC Co-President and Chief Business Officer. "We are grateful to have a dedicated, Golden Boot Club partner like Pepsi that fully embraces our pillar of being a Force for Good in Los Angeles, and we are very excited to see the positive impact the Scarves Up For Good program will have in the years ahead."

All visitors to Banc of California Stadium can help raise money for the program by sharing a photo in front of the new LAFC and Pepsi Scarf Sculpture located in Pepsi Plaza using #ScarvesUpForGood and posting on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. For each post with the hashtag, Pepsi will pledge $1 to be donated to the LAFC Foundation (up to $25,000), with the intention to assist with the build of the Mo Fascio Memorial Futsal Court in South Los Angeles, a project led by the 3252 Independent Supporters Union.

The 35-foot long LAFC and Pepsi Scarf Sculpture honors the Club's Scarves Up pregame tradition where fans proudly hold their scarves in the air to rally the home team. The sculpture serves as a symbolic expression of the Club and Pepsi's commitment to the Los Angeles community.

"The Pepsi Plaza and new scarf sculpture are all about going above and beyond to celebrate LAFC fans and a beloved game time tradition, while giving back to the community beyond the stadium. We hope fans will join us by sharing the love on social to support the Mo Fascio Memorial Futsal Court and the 3252 Independent Supporters Union with Scarves Up For Good," said Claudia Calderon, Vice President of Marketing, West Division for PepsiCo Beverages North America.

LAFC midfielder Latif Blessing kicked off the campaign with the first #ScarvesUpForGood photo on his Instagram (@latifblessing).

The sculpture is the centerpiece of the new Pepsi Plaza. Situated on the Northwest corner of Banc of California Stadium, the convivial open-air plaza is one of the main hubs of activity on match days, providing fans a gathering point for pregame activities and welcoming supporters into the stadium with access to the Northwest Toyota Gate and Grand Lobby entry, as well as LAFC HQ, the Club's team store.

Fans can participate in the Scarves Up For Good community program on social media now through October 9, 2022.

