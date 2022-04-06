Hawaiian Airlines to Welcome Back Kiwis with Resumption of Nonstop Auckland-Honolulu Service

HONOLULU, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines today confirmed its long-awaited return to New Zealand on July 2 with the resumption of three-times-weekly nonstop flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Auckland (AKL), ending a more than two-year-long suspension due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 (PRNewswire)

"Our July return comes at just the right time as Kiwis looking to get away this winter can now take a much-needed tropical escape to the Hawaiian Islands or visit the continental United States. We look forward to welcoming them back with our authentic Hawaiian hospitality and unparalleled onboard service," said Andrew Stanbury, regional director for Australia and New Zealand at Hawaiian Airlines. "The resumption of our New Zealand service, along with the restart of our Sydney service in December, completes the reopening of our Oceania market – an integral piece of our company's post-pandemic recovery."

HA445 will resume on July 2, departing HNL Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2:25 p.m. and arriving at AKL at 9:45 p.m. the next day. Beginning July 4, HA446 will depart AKL on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 11:55 p.m. with a 10:50 a.m. same-day arrival at HNL, allowing guests to settle in and explore O'ahu or connect to any of Hawaiian Airlines' four Neighbor Island destinations. Kiwi travelers also regain access to the carrier's extensive U.S. domestic network of 16 gateways, including new destinations in Austin, Orlando, and Ontario, California, with the option to enjoy a stopover on the Hawaiian Islands in either direction.

Hawaiian has proudly served as one of the leading carriers for service between New Zealand and Hawaiʻi since March 2013. The airline will continue to operate its AKL-HNL route with 278-seat, spacious wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft featuring 18 Premium Cabin lie-flat leather seats, 68 of its popular Extra Comfort seats and 192 Main Cabin seats. Guests onboard Hawaiian's transpacific flights to Hawaiʻi will also experience its new Travel Pono in-flight video, which debuted last year to encourage visitors to experience Hawai'i safely and respectfully.

Those arriving in Hawaiʻi must comply with U.S. federal travel requirements, including providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a negative test result obtained no more than one day prior to travel. Non-citizens traveling from Hawaiʻi to New Zealand need to submit proof of vaccination and a negative test result before entering the country, and take two rapid antigen tests upon arrival. All international guests are encouraged to reference official government channels for the latest updates as they prepare for their trip.

For flight schedules and to purchase tickets, visit www.HawaiianAirlines.com.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 18 years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation and was named No. 1 U.S. airline by Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers Choice Awards. Consumer surveys by Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi.

Now in its 93rd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

Hawaiian Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines