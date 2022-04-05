THX Ltd. Promotes Entertainment and Technology Business Leader Jason Fiber to Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THX Ltd., a world-class audio and video certification and technology company and maker of the new highly acclaimed portable DAC/Amp THX™ Onyx, today announced that Jason Fiber has been promoted to the post of Chief Executive Officer of THX Ltd. Fiber succeeds Min-Liang Tan, who has served as THX's CEO since 2016. Fiber assumes the role of CEO, effective immediately.

"THX has evolved significantly since Jason Fiber joined the company six years ago continuing its mission to empower great entertainment experiences when and where consumers want to enjoy their movies, music, streaming, and games," said Tan. "THX continues to expand globally, has entered new product segments, and secured partnerships intended to benefit both the creative artist communities and the manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Jason is a seasoned business leader who has been central to this THX evolution: identifying go-to-market opportunities, bringing his entrepreneurial approach to daily operations and providing steady leadership. Under Jason's leadership, THX is well-positioned for its next phase of growth." Tan will remain involved with THX Ltd. serving as chairperson of the board.

Fiber has held various leadership positions during his tenure with the company, including head of mobile device enterprises. Most recently, he served as the company's Chief Operating Officer, working closely with Tan. His contributions include leading the development of such innovative offerings as THX® Spatial Audio and THX® AAA technologies, and under his leadership, the company has launched award-winning products into the market with such organizations such Cinionic, FiiO, Gateway, M&K Sound, Onkyo, Perlisten, Razer, TCL, VAIO, and others.

"Since its inception, THX has delivered the best in entertainment. I look forward to expanding this legacy, guiding the talented THX team, and collaborating with our world-class partner brands as we redefine excellence for a new era," Fiber said. "Technology through which artists deliver their creations must continue to reinvent and redefine itself, and I'm excited to focus on innovations and strategic business development."

Prior to THX, Fiber has worked for 30 years at the convergence of technology and entertainment, having served in executive leadership positions in the music and creative industries. His work has included overseeing record labels for Warner Music Group and EMI Music, leading Wherehouse Music's digital transformation, and founding artist management firm Superfecta Entertainment. Through these roles, Fiber became known for a fierce commitment to artists and creators, bringing legacy businesses into the online world, establishing a business balance between creative and analytics, and monetizing various creative innovations to maximize reach and stakeholder value.

