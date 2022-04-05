Absorb Software Teams Up with The Exodus Road to Provide Anti-Trafficking Training for the Public and Law Enforcement

Using Absorb LMS, The Exodus Road launched its TraffickWatch Academy training platforms to help viewers understand human trafficking and how they can personally combat this crime in their communities.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Absorb Software announced today a collaboration with The Exodus Road , an anti-trafficking nonprofit based in Colorado. Absorb is providing gift-in-kind donations, including services for and use of the company's award-winning Learning Management System ( Absorb LMS ), to support the organization's efforts to stop human trafficking around the world through education and training resources.

"Learning is an essential step to solving real-world problems," says Kimberly Williams, Absorb Software CEO. "At Absorb, we're proud to partner with The Exodus Road. Our cloud based LMS platform and services are being used to educate law enforcement members and citizens in identifying and reducing human trafficking - a top global issue." Absorb's learn everywhere SaaS platform enables easy access, adoption across a dispersed target audiences and seamless expansion to other countries/regions.

On February 28, 2022, The Exodus Road launched TraffickWatch Academy: Brazil using the Absorb LMS software. The program provides critical anti-trafficking training for 20,000 law enforcement officers across Brazil and is projected to serve additional officers and agencies in the coming year. In 2021, the nonprofit launched TraffickWatch Academy: U.S. educating viewers on what human trafficking is, how to recognize it and what to do if they suspect an individual is being exploited.

"The ability to provide free, digital training platforms to help our police partners and the public better understand and combat human trafficking is monumental," Laura Parker, the CEO and co-founder of The Exodus Road, said. "Action starts with understanding. We're so grateful for Absorb's support of this mission."

The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit that partners with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equips communities to protect the vulnerable through training and resources, and empowers survivors with trauma-informed aftercare. The organization currently operates in six countries including the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil and in another Latin American country, undisclosed for security reasons.

Working with The Exodus Road, Absorb provides substantial discounts for use of the LMS software and free premium level service support. The Absorb LMS platform allows for 1000s of users and offers multiple languages.

Absorb Software is a learning technology company based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with global offices in London, Dublin, Shanghai, Sydney, Boston, and Tampa. Absorb LMS, the company's flagship product, is an industry-leading and award-winning Learning Management System utilized by businesses, governments, healthcare providers, educators and non-profit organizations worldwide.

Founded in 2002, Absorb Software is a rapidly growing technology company that delivers learning and development solutions for internal and extended enterprises. The company is based in Calgary, Canada with global offices in London, Dublin, Shanghai, Sydney, Boston and Tampa. Absorb was acquired by New York-based private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe in April 2021.

Absorb LMS, the company's flagship product, is an industry-leading and award-winning Learning Management System trusted by over 1,500 businesses, governments, healthcare providers, educators and non-profit organizations in 34 countries. Absorb LMS is highly recognized by respected thought leaders at Gartner, PCMag and many others, and has won over 90 awards for its innovative technology.

The company's line of results-driven eLearning products also includes Absorb Infuse, the first true in-the-flow learning experience, and Absorb Create, a cloud-based course builder offered as both a standalone product and a seamless Absorb LMS integration.

For more information, please visit www.absorblms.com, or follow Absorb on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 1560 survivors and the arrests of 870 offenders; numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road's approach to freedom incorporates prevention and training efforts (TraffickWatch Academy), intervention (Search + Rescue) and aftercare (Beyond Rescue).

In September 2021, The Exodus Road launched TraffickWatch Academy: U.S. , a free, online, multimedia training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking and educates viewers with methods for identifying signs of trafficking and how to intervene. The organization is also launching a similar training throughout Brazil designed specifically for law enforcement partners. In November, the nonprofit opened Freedom Home in Thailand to house survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil and in another Latin American country, undisclosed for security reasons.

For additional information or to make a donation to help stop trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road's website at https://theexodusroad.com/ , and check them out on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

