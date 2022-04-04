Surgical Notes Invites ASCA 2022 Attendees to Turn Up the Heat

Booth visitors will learn about leading ASC revenue cycle solutions and have a chance to win great prizes.

DALLAS, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of billing services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, is inviting attendees of the ASCA 2022 Conference & Expo in Dallas to learn about the hottest ASC billing company and enter drawings for great prizes.

Surgical Notes is a healthcare IT solutions company dedicated to developing cutting-edge, innovative products and services for the ambulatory surgery center industry. The largest management companies and over 20,000 healthcare providers trust Surgical Notes' revenue cycle management solutions and services to enhance the financial strength and performance of their ASCs. (PRNewsFoto/Surgical Notes, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

By visiting Surgical Notes at Booth #609, attendees will find out what sets Surgical Notes' leading billing, transcription, coding, and document management solutions apart. While at the booth, attendees will receive a red-hot scratch ticket. Scratching the ticket will reveal their prize. Attendees can then fill out the back of the scratch ticket for entry into the grand prize drawings.

Surgical Notes clients attending the event are encouraged to stop by Booth #609 to say hello to their representatives and learn about the latest product and service offerings.

"We are excited to welcome ASCA and numerous ASC professionals to our hometown for the association's first in-person meeting since 2019," said Randy Bishop, President and Chief Executive Officer for Surgical Notes. "To celebrate, we're excited to give away great prizes attendees are going to love. We're also eager to engage in face-to-face conversations and meetings with current clients, prospective clients, and ASC industry leaders. We look forward to talking about the recent changes at Surgical Notes that have further cemented us as the provider of choice for ASC billing services and revenue cycle solutions."

The top-performing surgery centers know that Surgical Notes' ASC billing solutions, supported by expert teams with unmatched ASC experience, immediately improve their bottom line by strengthening operational efficiency and accelerating revenue cycles. Attendees interested in arranging an on-site meeting with a Surgical Notes representative at ASCA 2022 can call 800.459.5616 or visit the Surgical Notes website.

About Surgical Notes, Inc.

Surgical Notes is the premier revenue cycle management and billing services partner for the ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital markets. Our expert teams with ASC-specific experience provide scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions that fully integrate with all leading ASC practice management systems. The largest management companies and hundreds of ASCs that partner with Surgical Notes experience and benefit from immediate operational and financial improvements that exceed industry performance levels. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle and billing solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Surgical Notes