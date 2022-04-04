InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Ice Bucket Accessory (CNC-756)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and sanitary way to get ice from the ice machine when staying at a hotel," said an inventor, from Clemmons, N.C., "so I invented the KEEP KOLD. My design could provide added protection and peace of mind for hotel guests or at social events/bars during the current pandemic."

The patent-pending invention allows a volume of ice to be safely used within an ice bucket. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional plastic ice bags and liners. As a result, it helps to prevent contamination from potential viruses, germs and bacteria and it ensures that the liner retains its shape. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers, hotels, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-756 , InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

